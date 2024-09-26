News Central Asia (nCa)

State Migration Service hosted a ceremony of presenting passports to new citizens of Turkmenistan

On 25 September 2024, a solemn ceremony of presenting passports to persons accepted to citizenship of Turkmenistan was held in the State Migration Service, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

According to the Decree signed by the President of Turkmenistan, 1,146 people representing 29 nationalities permanently residing in the country became citizens of Turkmenistan. In addition, according to the Resolution of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, 134 persons, who are citizens of six states and representatives of 15 nationalities, were issued residence permits in Turkmenistan.

As a permanent member of the International Organization for Migration, Turkmenistan plays a vital role in the international community’s efforts to eliminate statelessness.

By adhering to key United Nations legal instruments, including the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, the Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons, and the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, Turkmenistan has reaffirmed its commitment to these obligations. ///nCa, 26 September 2024 [photo credit – TDH]

 

