The head of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on Seed Production of the CIS praised the innovative wheat varieties developed in Turkmenistan

On Tuesday, 24 September, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Ivan Kuzmin, head of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on Seed Production of the CIS.

Kuzmin participated in the International Scientific Conference “Achieved milestones and tasks in agricultural seed production” and was honored with the highest state award.

Arkadag extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kuzmin on receiving the prestigious title of Hero of Turkmenistan.

Kuzmin expressed his deep gratitude for being bestowed with the highest award of Turkmenistan, recognizing it as a testament to his work.

He also praised the new wheat varieties “Serdar,” “Arkadag,” and “Pyragy,” developed by Turkmen scientists.

These wheat varieties are characterized by high yields, disease resistance, and adaptability to local soil and climatic conditions. This further demonstrates Turkmenistan’s commitment to advancing agriculture through scientific research, thereby strengthening food security and enhancing the country’s export potential.

The meeting highlighted the remarkable progress made in all areas of the agro-industrial complex.

nCa, 25 September 2024