Turkmenistan and Qatar held consultations on the Roadmap for cooperation in the field of education

On 23 September 2024, an online conference was held between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, where the roadmap for cooperation in the field of education between the two countries was discussed, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan reports.

The Turkmen side was represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Education Azat Atayev, while the Qatari side was represented by Deputy Minister for Higher Education Hareb Mohammed Said El Gabery.

During the negotiations, the parties reviewed the draft roadmap, which covers the following areas:

• Studying the Qatari experience in reforming the educational system

• Organization of short-term courses for students and teachers of Turkmenistan

• Joint research and publications

• Development of double degree programs in priority areas, like green technologies, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The experience of the Qatar Foundation in the management of educational institutions, cooperation in the field of monitoring and analysis of educational indicators, the development of universities as elements of an innovative ecosystem and the introduction of STEM approaches into the educational process were also discussed.

In addition, the parties agreed on cooperation in the field of digitalization of education and the use of Learning Analytics tools to personalize learning.

Following the meeting, both countries agreed to the draft roadmap and expressed their commitment to implementing it.

The partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for young people and teachers in both nations while fostering the exchange of knowledge and best practices in education reform and digitalization. ///nCa, 24 September 2024