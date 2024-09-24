Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install automatic water metering systems in the Syr Darya

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to install modern water metering systems at ten locations along the Syr Darya River. The decision was reached during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat Khamrayev.

The ministers discussed automating hydraulic posts and digitizing water metering on the Syr Darya. They are currently exploring partnerships with international financial organizations and companies to jointly implement the project.

Minister Nurzhigitov emphasized the effectiveness of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, particularly within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. “Our shared understanding on many issues allows us to address challenges in a mutually beneficial manner,” he stated.

Khamraev, in turn, stated Uzbekistan’s desire to strengthen cooperation within the framework of IFAS. Thus, Uzbekistan is willing to “work together on projects to preserve the ecosystems of the Syrdarya and Amudarya river basins, provide local residents with high-quality drinking water supply, restore small and local reservoirs, and others.”

In addition, the parties discussed the development of a Regional strategy for the rational use of water resources.

The Syr Darya, a major transboundary river in Central Asia, originates in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan and China. As the second-most water-rich and longest river in the region, it flows through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan (441 km), Tajikistan (144 km), and Kazakhstan (1627 km), eventually emptying into the Aral Sea.

Like other rivers in Central Asia, due to increased economic activity, the Syr Darya is experiencing man-made stress – increasing water consumption for domestic, agricultural and industrial purposes. According to Kazakhstan, the water level in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya will decrease by 15% by 2050.

To effectively manage water resources and protect the Syr Darya basin's ecosystems, it's essential to implement advanced water level and quality monitoring systems. Installing hydrometeorological stations and sensors will enable countries in the region to share data in real time and coordinate their efforts.