UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ashgabat.

Al Hameli conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Al Hameli highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relations across various fields between the two countries, and emphasised the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to reinforce friendship ties and strengthen close cooperation.

For his part, Meredov commended the bilateral ties between the UAE and Turkmenistan, affirming his aspirations to advance cooperation that would benefit both countries.

The two sides also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral ties across various fields. ///cross-post from WAM, 21 September 2024

 

