Pakistan joins the multimodal corridor “Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – ports of the Indian Ocean”

Pakistan has officially joined the Memorandum of Understanding on the creation and development of the Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan –Afghanistan–Pakistan – Indian Ocean Ports International Transport Corridor, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reports.

The Minister of Communications of Pakistan signed this Memorandum, emphasizing the importance and significance of this project for the development of trade and economic relations and cargo transportation in the region.

The ITC BRKUAP initiative was launched in November 2023 by the Ministers of Transport of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The first meeting of the working group on corridor development took place in April 2024 in Termez, where Belarus joined the memorandum and Afghanistan and Pakistan announced their domestic procedures for joining. A roadmap outlining specific plans for cargo transportation, digitalization, and customs optimization was also signed.

Pakistan’s accession to the corridor marks a significant step in strengthening regional trade ties and accelerating international cargo transportation. The parties anticipate the BRKUAP corridor becoming a vital link in Eurasia’s transport system, providing efficient routes for goods transit, and enhancing economic cooperation among participating countries, the transport ministry of Uzbekistan said. ///nCa, 23 September 2024

 

