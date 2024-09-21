News Central Asia (nCa)

Bayraktar National Technological Program of Turkiye invites applications from students

Applications for study in Turkish high schools , colleges and universities within the framework of the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Scholarship Program implemented by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation has started and will last until September 25, 2024. Within the framework of the program, it is possible to enter high school, technical school (SPO- secondary vocational education), bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Within the framework of the scholarship program, 5,000 students will be provided with a scholarship of 5 thousand Turkish liras in 2025.

– within the framework of the Rising Star scholarship program – a scholarship of 5,000 Turkish lira for 100 students ;

– within the framework of the scholarship program for coaches-mentors – a scholarship of 5,000 Turkish lira for 720 students;

– within the framework of the scholarship program “You are the Future” – a scholarship of 5,000 Turkish lira for 300 students;

– within the framework of the scholarship program for supporting education – a scholarship of 3,000 Turkish lira for 3,880 students.

For more information and to apply, please visit : mth.tc/Burs2025

Applications will be accepted until September 25, 2024.

For questions bursiyer@turkiyeteknolojitakimi.org

/// nCa, 21 September 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)

 

 

