UNICEF and Partners Launched the Trainer’s Guide on Inclusive Education and Social Inclusion for Children with Disabilities

On September 16th, UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan launched the training guides for the course “Social Inclusion of People with Disabilities.” This course is designed for integration into the curricula of relevant higher education institutions and for in-service training.

The course consists of 15 modules and covers key topics such as the concept of social inclusion, principles of professional interventions, and modern approaches to supporting people with disabilities. It also addresses the use of assistive technologies, support for the mental health of young children, development of communication skills, as well as physical and occupational therapy for individuals with various disabilities.

The training guides are designed for the education, healthcare, and social protection specialists, including schoolteachers, preschool educators, social and healthcare workers and university faculty, who attended the event. The participants familiarized with the concept of social inclusion and providing comprehensive services to children with disabilities and their families, to ensure their full participation in the educational process and social life.

A key component of the program focuses on organizing early intervention services for children with disabilities and developmental delays, which is seen as the first step in the process of social inclusion. Inclusive education, as an integral part of social inclusion, is at the heart of the course. The training course also covers disability prevention and engagement with local communities to foster acceptance and support for people with disabilities.

“We are pleased to support the development of this new course on the social inclusion of people with disabilities. This is particularly relevant now, as the Ministry of Education, with UNICEF’s support, has begun piloting key components of inclusive education in two kindergartens and schools in Ashgabat. UNICEF will continue to support the implementation of inclusive initiatives throughout the country, enabling children with disabilities to access quality social services and education.”- said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 18 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

 

