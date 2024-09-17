UNDP and Turkmenistan Launch “Electronic Statistical Reporting and Business Register” Platform

Ashgabat, September 16, 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, announced the successful launch of the “Electronic Statistical Reporting and Business Register” platform.

This platform is set to transform the way statistical data is collected and processed in Turkmenistan, enabling legal entities and entrepreneurs to submit and manage statistical forms online. By eliminating manual paperwork, the system simplifies business registration, optimizes reporting processes, and significantly improves efficiency in data collection and analysis. The platform offers a range of benefits, including enhanced real-time data access for better decision-making, reduced administrative costs for respondents, and streamlined operations.

“This innovative platform marks a notable progress in Turkmenistan’s digital transformation and economic development,” stated Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “We’re certain that this tool will provide substantial benefits to both statistical agencies and all economic actors engaged in business registration, fostering enhanced inter-agency collaboration and boosting overall economic productivity.”

The launch of the platform forms part of UNDPs efforts to enhance the institutional, statistical, and information – technical capacities of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan. It aligns with the country’s Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2019-2025, the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, and the National Programme for Socio-Economic Development for 2022-2052, which prioritizes entrepreneurship as a driver for economic growth and transformation. ///nCa, 17 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)