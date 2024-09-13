News Central Asia (nCa)

Apple Unveils New AirPods 4 and Updated AirPods Max

Tamir Shakirov

Apple recently introduced its latest lineup of products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch 10, and upgraded headphones. Among these, the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max have received significant attention.

While the design of the AirPods 4 remains largely unchanged, the company has refined the shape for enhanced comfort. The headphones offer improved sound quality and bass, along with a USB-C connector for charging compatibility. With the case, the AirPods 4 can provide up to 30 hours of listening time.

One of the standout features of the AirPods 4 is their ability to answer calls with a simple head nod.

Apple’s commitment to user health is evident in the headphones’ noise reduction capabilities, which help protect your hearing in noisy environments and automatically adjust the volume during conversations.

The AirPods 4 are priced at $129.

The AirPods Max, Apple’s premium headphone offering, have also been updated. While the design remains similar, users can expect improved sound quality and automatic noise cancellation features.
The headphones now feature a USB-C connector and are available in five new colors: Black, White, Orange, Midnight, and Starlight.

The updated AirPods Max are priced at $549. ///nCa, 13 September 2024

 

