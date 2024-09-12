Japan and UNDP embark on a new initiative to enhance urban resilience against climate risks in Central Asia

11 September 2024 – The Government of Japan and UN Development Programme (UNDP) have agreed upon a new $4.9 million project, “Enhancing Urban Resilience to Disaster Risk and Climate Change in Central Asia”. The signing ceremony was held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The project aims to enhance urban resilience to climate-driven risks in Central Asia by utilizing regional collaborative mechanisms and national transformational strategies, fostering sustainable and resilient futures across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Central Asia is one of the most climate-vulnerable regions, facing significant impacts from climate change. The region’s complex risk profile includes frequent natural hazards that often escalate into disasters, high environmental degradation, and pollution, among many others. Urban populations are especially at risk, with rapid urbanization surpassing current risk reduction and adaptation efforts.

At the signing ceremony, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, Katarzyna Wawiernia emphasized the urgency of climate action.“Central Asia’s vulnerability to climate change requires immediate action. This initiative will utilize collaborative mechanisms and transformational strategies to tackle escalating natural hazards and strengthen urban resilience throughout the region,” she stated.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its Sixth Assessment Report concluded that climate change presents a major threat in Central Asia, with a rise in temperatures exceeding the global average, foretelling an increase of 2.0 to 5.7 degrees Celsius by 2085. This leads to more extreme weather events, heatwaves, and droughts, posing substantial challenges to the region.

The project will focus on enhancing regional cooperation through established coordination platforms while introducing innovative urban planning approaches informed by successful practices from countries like Japan. By integrating new methods for climate and disaster risk assessment, the project aims to reshape urban planning to address future climate challenges effectively. Additionally, the project will institutionalize knowledge and capacity-building efforts to ensure the sustainability of its interventions beyond the project cycle. This project will be implemented as a part of regional cooperation efforts under the framework of Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

“Building resilient cities is essential for the future of Central Asia. This project will leverage a holistic urban resilience approach to integrate climate and disaster risk reduction into urban planning and development, ensuring that our cities are better prepared for future challenges.” said Steliana Nedera, Manager, UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub.

UNDP is dedicated to advancing urban resilience in Central Asia, aiming to create cities that thrive amidst climate challenges. This initiative is committed to a people-centered, gender-sensitive, and climate risk-informed approach, striving to break down siloes in urban planning. By fostering a holistic and inclusive strategy, UNDP seeks to build resilient urban communities that are better prepared for the impacts of climate change. ///UNDP Europe and central Asia, 11 September 2024