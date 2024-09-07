5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 – there is more than meets the eye

All of us were nomads at the dawn of our existence as a species of primate. Deep in our hearts, we are still nomads.

Central Asia is among the few regions in the world where the people have embraced modernism and progress without deleting their nomadic past.

Century after century, the nomads from Central Asia kept spreading out in the world, starting new empires and enriching cultures. Their contribution to chemistry, physics, medicine, mathematics, philosophy, and literature and arts is immense.

It is now reverse osmosis. — Central Asia is reintroducing the wonders of nomadism to the world.

The World Nomad Games are not only games; there is also the strong element of culture and science. Truly, there is more than meets the eye.

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan is hosting the 5th World Nomad Games, 8-13 September 2024.

It is a mega event by all counts: more than 2000 athletes from some 85 countries participating in 21 types of sports. There are 97 sets of medals to be won.

The sports competitions include horse races, national types of wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, traditional archery, national types of hunting with birds, horseracing, folk games.

Official website of 5th World Nomad Games – Astana 2024

https://worldnomadgames.kz/en

The cultural element is rather huge. It will be an event within the event.

The opening of Ethnoaul will take place the day before the opening ceremony of the Games.

Ethno-Aul will be located on the territory adjacent to the Kazanat race course on an area of about 10 hectares.

On this day, a bright theatrical performance called “Astana is the capital of nomads” will take place. The event will be attended by foreign guests, and heads of international sports organizations who have arrived at the WNG.

Cultural events will be held daily at the unique concert venue of Ethnoaul. Including the largest exhibition-fair of the best craftsmen of Kazakhstan with displays of works and master classes, where the masters will share the secrets of their craft. Aytys, the traditional musical competition of akyns, in which the leading and novice aytyskers of the country will take part will be an integral part of the cultural program in Ethno-Aul. Neo Nomads Fest will show current trends in the world of culture.

Ethno-Aul will host hunting competitions with hunting birds and exhibition performances in national types of wrestling. The hospitality and cordiality of the Kazakh people will be demonstrated by the festival of national cuisine. Master classes will be held here, each visitor will be able to take part in the preparation of food and drinks.

All the events planned by the organizers in Ethnoaul are aimed at achieving the main goal – popularization of cultural heritage, national values, promotion of their national brand – the richest history and culture of the people of Kazakhstan.

As part of the 5th World Nomad Game, an international scientific and practical conference entitled “Nomads: History, Knowledge, lessons” will be held, 9-11 2024.

There are three section on conference “History and Culture”, “Sport Science”, “Nutrition of Central Asian Nomads”.

At the first three Nomad Games, hosted by Kyrgyzstan, water was the main sacred symbol and the key element.

This tradition continues.

On the eve of the Games in Astana, all regional centers of Kazakhstan and cities of republican importance will host a colorful theatrical action, during which Water will be taken from one of the local sacred springs for the WNG (World Nomad Games) Opening Ceremony. After passing through the central streets of the region and being honored in the central square, the Caravan will leave for the capital of Kazakhstan. — This will be the Caravan of Unity.

As part of the Caravan, decorated in the traditions and style of the region, in addition to the vessel with Water, creative groups will go to Astana to take part in the cultural program of the Games.

Caravans will also bring the necessary number of yurts, utensils, and everything else that will be necessary for the organization of Ethno-Aul (the Universe of Nomads) from other regions to Astana.

On the opening day of the Games, a caravan of batyrs with torsyks (leather flasks) filled with sacred water, representing all regions of the country, will go in a colorful procession to the place of the opening ceremony. Water from sacred springs will also be an important part of the culmination of the WNG Opening Ceremony.

The media will provide wide coverage to the games and other activities taking place.

In addition, famous bloggers, vloggers and influencers from around the world will cover the games and other events for their audience that are in millions.

2014 Kyrgyzstan Cholpon-Ata 2016 Kyrgyzstan Cholpon-Ata 2018 Kyrgyzstan Cholpon-Ata 2022 Turkey Iznik 2024 Kazakhstan Astana

The Games are held every alternate year. There was a gap of four years from 2018 to 2022 because of the Covid restrictions.

The Games will last only five days but the nomadic spirit will remain there. This is one of the reasons why Central Asia is always exotic and attractive, full of vitality and openness. /// nCa, 7 September 2024