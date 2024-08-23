Foreign oil service companies in Kazakhstan earned more than USD 50 billion during 30 years

The Chairman of the Union of Oil Service Companies of Kazakhstan Almas Kudaibergen at a briefing at the Central Communications Service announced recently that the foreign oil service companies in Kazakhstan have earned more than USD 50 billion during the 30 years of their work.

According to the head of the union , there are 25 international contractors in Kazakhstan, included in the top 200 global oil service companies, reports Kazinform.

“According to our estimates, these foreign companies have earned more than $50 billion over 30 years of work in Kazakhstan. We thought that these companies have some kind of moral duty, that they should attract Kazakh companies and specialists to their international projects,” said Almas Kudaibergen.

Thus, agreements were reached with these foreign companies to attract Kazakh subcontractors and specialists to their projects.

We held a number of meetings with the participation of the Ministry of Energy and foreign companies. Specifically, it was decided to move actively towards Qatar, the Kazakh-Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry was created – since Qatar has the third largest gas reserve after Russia and Iran, Kudaibergen said. /// nCa, 23 August 2024