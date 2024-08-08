TIF 2024: New Horizons of Cooperation

Ashgabat, September 19-20, 2024, will host the grand Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2024 (TIF 2024). Organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the forum aims to draw the attention of the international investment community to the country’s rapidly developing economy.

Over 100 delegates from 20 countries have already registered to participate in TIF 2024.

Interest in Turkmenistan’s investment opportunities is confirmed by extensive coverage of the forum in international media. Leading publications from the United Arab Emirates, such as Al Khaleej, Dubai News, as well as Al-Madar Magazine, have already published several articles about the upcoming event. Additionally, the reputable financial publication The Investor has included TIF 2024 in its calendar of key events, reflecting a high level of interest from the global investment community.

The Forum will feature representatives from Turkmenistan’s government agencies, leading international financial institutions (World Bank, Asian Development Bank), and experts in energy, infrastructure, and finance. Confirmed speakers include distinguished experts such as Maika Oshikawa – Director, WTO Accession Division, Anna Varyanik – Legal Officer, WTO Accession Division, WTO Secretariat Andrey Mikhnev – World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, William Thompson – Head of the Eurasian Division of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Tony Bonnici – Head of the UNECE PPP Section, among many others.

More detailed information is available on the official event website: https://tif-turkmenistan.com/

///nCa, 8 August 2024 (Material provided by the TIF 2024 Organizing Committee)