Dutch companies to make a return agricultural mission to Turkmenistan

The Turkmenistan Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, met with Mohammad Reza Mashadi, Managing Director of the reputable international organization East-West Trade, which provides assistance to Dutch companies in the development of trade and international business in the agricultural sector. The meeting was also attended by former Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan Peter van Leeuwen, who is currently a consultant to this organization.

During the meeting, Mohammad Reza Mashadi stressed the success of the Turkmen agrarian mission in Amsterdam and the forum, dedicated to the Turkmen market, held in June this year.

Mashadi highlighted the positive outcomes of the initial Turkmen mission, which generated significant interest among Dutch companies in exploring opportunities in the Turkmen market. This increase in interest is a direct response to the above-mentioned Turkmen mission, which included the representatives of the private sector and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan. According to Mohammad Reza, the upcoming mission will focus on areas such as green greenhouses, environmentally friendly technologies, and sustainable crop production.

The preliminary program of the mission includes organizing meetings with the private sector and government agencies of Turkmenistan responsible for the agricultural sector, holding a forum, various presentations, lectures for universities of Turkmenistan and visits to relevant facilities in this sector.

This initiative follows the successful Turkmen agricultural mission in Amsterdam, which provided Turkmen entrepreneurs with unique opportunities to explore advanced technologies in agriculture. Key topics of interest included water-saving technologies and methane reduction strategies, aligned with Turkmenistan’s commitment to address climate change.

Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have many opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, among which agriculture is particularly relevant. The organization of such missions helps to foster bilateral relations and open new prospects for joint work in various directions.///nCa, 2 August 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)