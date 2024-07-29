Xiaomi Debuts Smart Band 9: 21-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes

Tamir Shakirov

Xiaomi unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Smart Band 9, on 19 July 2024. The device boasts a sleek design available in pink, blue, silver, and black color options. Its versatility is enhanced by interchangeable straps and chains, allowing users to wear it as a bracelet or necklace.

The Smart Band 9 features a vibrant 1.62-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Its standout feature is an impressive 21-day battery life, achieved through an upgraded 233 mAh battery (compared to the 190 mAh in its predecessor).

Even with the Always-On Display activated, the device can last up to 9 days.

Designed for an active lifestyle, the Band 9 offers advanced features including Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, water resistance up to 50 meters, and a comprehensive suite of over 150 sports modes.

Xiaomi claims significant improvements in sleep tracking accuracy (+7.9%) and heart rate monitoring (+16%).

The device incorporates a linear vibration motor and supports 20 customizable vibration patterns. Moreover, the screen brightness has been doubled to 1200 nits, ensuring optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.

While the Smart Band 9 excels in numerous areas, it’s worth noting that it lacks compatibility with the Zepp app.

Currently available only in China, the fitness tracker is expected to launch in other markets through popular online platforms.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 starts at 249 yuan (~$35 USD) for the standard metal version. The NFC-enabled model is priced at 299 yuan (~$42 USD), while the premium ceramic edition comes in at 349 yuan (~$48 USD). ///nCa, 29 July 2024