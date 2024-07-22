Kazakhstan to Repair Road to Turkmenistan Border

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is planning to repair a 229-kilometer highway leading from Zhanaozen to Kenderli and onward to the border with Turkmenistan.

This project aims to improve transportation infrastructure and boost the tourism potential of the Mangystau region, particularly the resort village of Kenderli, according to the ministry.

The existing road belongs to the fourth technical category, meaning it has a roadway with width of 6 meters. The repairs will focus on strengthening the pavement’s construction and upgrading the road surface. ///nCa, 22 July 2024