To former Exchange Students Hosted by Cecilia and Coreydon Stepaniak in Texas: If you are a victim or witness to any incidents during your stay, please contact CSFES urgently.

The FBI has arrested El Paso Couple – Cecilia and Coreydon Stepaniak – for Alleged Child Abuse. Fort Bliss soldier and his wife are in custody on charges they made a foreign exchange student use bucket as toilet, starved her and held knife to her throat

CSFES (Committee for Safety of Foreign Exchange Students), the voluntary organization protecting the interests of the foreign exchange students in the USA, has put in considerable work to mobilize the law enforcement authorities in pursuance of this case.

The CSFES has come to learn there are many foreign exchange students that have been affected. As stated by the FBI, these former exchange students may be both victims and witnesses in this case.

Here is an urgent message from Ms. Danielle Grijalva, the Director of CSFES:

With deep regret and extreme sadness, CSFES understands Cecilia and Coreydon Stepaniak were allowed to host many foreign exchange students over the years. ​

For those of you that have been brave enough to come forward, you are to be commended for your bravery. Thank you. You are believed. For those of you that have shared that you were told in America that a ‘black mark’ would be placed on your visa, or that you would never get a visa for the United States again if you come forward to report your concerns, please know that this is not true! Your visa will not be affected for coming forward to report what you witnessed in the Stepaniak residence.

Yes, a translator will be provided for those of you that want to come forward but are afraid to do so. Yes, your wish for this to remain confidential will be respected.

Thank you from my heart for those of you that have already come forward. There is strength in numbers and we believe you can do something very important for reporting what you saw while living with Cecilia and Coreydon Stepaniak no matter how many years ago it was. You will be believed and you are to feel safe coming forward. Yes, you may remain anonymous and take as much time as you need as you continue to speak with the Committee for Safety of Foreign Exchange Students. We want to say we believe you and you are to please feel safe stepping forward to say what you want to say. Saying something is better than silence. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Danielle Grijalva, Director

Committee for Safety of Foreign Exchange Students​

660 Joshua Tree Street

Imperial, CA 92251

Cell number: 760-583-9593

www.csfes.org

* * *

Earlier, we published:

Sending your child to USA as Exchange Student? Be wary of unscrupulous placement services and irresponsible, even dangerous, host families

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2024/06/15/sending-your-child-to-usa-as-exchange-student-be-wary-of-unscrupulous-placement-services-and-irresponsible-even-dangerous-host-families/

Отправляете своего ребенка в США по программе школьного обмена? Будьте осторожны с недобросовестными службами и безответственными, даже опасными, принимающими семьями

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2024/06/15/otpravlyaete-svoego-rebenka-v-ssha-po-programme-shkolnogo-obmena-budte-ostorozhny-s-nedobrosovestnymi-sluzhbami-i-bezotvetstvennymi-dazhe-opasnymi-prinimayushchimi-semyami/

/// nCa, 18 July 2024