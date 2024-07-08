United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres paid official visit to UNRCCA

On 5-6 July 2024, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, as part of his tour to the five Central Asian states, paid an official visit to Turkmenistan.

On 6 July, within his official programme the Secretary-General visited the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA). SRSG for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA, Kaha Imnadze briefed the Secretary-General on the Centre’s activities and achievements, pursued in close partnership with the countries of the region to maintain peace and security. The Secretary-General stressed the Centre’s vital role in supporting the states of Central Asia in building trust and promoting cooperation.

The UN Secretary-General also met with the students of the Preventive Diplomacy Academy, UNRCCA’s initiative, aimed at enhancing the role and engagement of the youth from Central Asia and Afghanistan in preventive diplomacy efforts. While sharing their vision on the regional developments and challenges, young people highlighted the importance of the PDA in promoting youth leadership and cooperation among youth across the region.

In response, the UN Secretary-General highlighted the importance of advancing the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda. He encouraged young people to continue to be agents of positive change and justice, to take the lead in actions on climate change, to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for sustainable development. ///UNRCCA, 6 July 2024