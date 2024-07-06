UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “On the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to Ashgabat, was awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “On the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi “.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, 6 July, after talks with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

“In our independent, neutral country, in the year of the “Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi “, the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “For the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi ” was established in honor of the great master of the word. I decided to award you very first medal and signed a corresponding decree. Now I am very pleased to present this medal to you,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

According to the state news agency TDH, Guterres was awarded this award “for his great personal contribution to strengthening the independence, sovereignty and policy of neutrality of Turkmenistan, expanding and enriching the country’s close ties with world states and international organizations, peace, friendship and brotherhood between peoples and the development of mutually beneficial humanitarian cooperation, as well as on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birthday of the Turkmen poet-classic Magtymguly Fragi “.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized the enduring relevance of Magtymguly Fragi’s philosophy. Through his poems, Magtymguly championed unity, friendship, humanism, and the universal triumph of peace – ideals that perfectly align with the core goals of the United Nations. ///nCa, 6 July 2024