Iranian presidential elections run-off – Iranian citizens in Turkmenistan cast their votes

The embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan established two polling stations and a mobile polling booth on 5 July 2024 to enable the citizens of Iran currently at the territory of Turkmenistan to cast their votes in the run-off round of the presidential elections of Iran.

The main polling station was at the embassy compound of Iran in Ashgabat.

In the first round of the presidential elections, held on 28 June 2024, there were four candidates but none of them secured the majority to win the elections. This round was between the two leading candidates: Saeed Jalili of the Front of Islamic Revolution Stability , and the independent reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. /// nCa, 5 July 2024

Here are some photos from the elections: