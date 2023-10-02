EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Foreign Minister Meredov Discuss High-Level Visit

On 2 October 2023, Ms.Beata Pęksa, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Turkmenistan, met with Rashid Meredov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan reports.

Ambassador Pęksa presented to Minister Meredov copies of her credentials.

In response, Meredov extended his congratulations to Ms. Beata Pęksa on her appointment and affirmed his commitment to supporting her diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Pęksa expressed her gratitude to Minister Meredov and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for their cooperation in the implementation of mutually agreed programs and projects financed by the European Union in Turkmenistan.

The 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan celebrated this year provided the occasion to review the progress achieved so far and make ambitious plans for expanding the cooperation.

During the negotiations, the parties noted the intensification of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the “European Union – Central Asia” format, Turkmenistan foreign ministry says.

Issues of exchanging visits at the highest level were discussed.

A detailed exchange of views took place on the further development of cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and transit, energy, educational spheres, as well as in the field of ecology and water resources management in Central Asia.

In this context, the parties noted the coordinated work of Turkmenistan and the European Union in implementing such regional programs and EU projects for Central Asia as BOMCA, CADAP, Erasmus+, etc. ///nCa, 2 October 2023

