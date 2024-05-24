Azerbaijan and Tajikistan elevate partnership to strategic level

On 23 May 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan in Baku.

” Our interaction rests on the determination of our peoples, who have been cooperating for centuries, have been friends, and have created together. Today, our interstate relations have reached the highest level. We have just signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, which reflects the nature and spirit of our relations, as well as the determination of our peoples. The Declaration covers almost all spheres of interaction. It expresses mutual support and a focus on concrete results,” Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference following the summit talks with his Tajik counterpart.

” This decision will certainly open a new chapter in the history of our cooperation. For my part, I would like to note the importance of maintaining the regular political dialogue at all levels,” Rahmon stressed.

In addition to the Declaration, 13 documents were signed on the sidelines of Rahmon’s state visit to Azerbaijan, taking into account that a business forum was held on the eve of the visit.

The talks, in an expanded format and in a one-on-one format between the heads of state, focused on economic issues, industrial commerce projects, transport connectivity, international geopolitics and security, and humanitarian cooperation.

Speaking about the prospects of partnership in the transport sector, President Aliyev said at the press conference that the parties “carefully went over the issues related to logistical links in order to make the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which is a part of it, more appealing for shippers from Tajikistan.”

It was stated that Azerbaijan has practically completed all major transport and logistical projects on its territory and is now ready to receive large volumes of cargo from different directions: from East to West and vice versa, and also from North to South and vice versa.

And it is obvious that Tajikistan is actively using the transport solutions offered by Azerbaijan. The talks mentioned the tendency towards increasing the volume of cargo transportation of Tajik state and commercial entities across the territory of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani side provides Tajik cargo carriers with acceptable transit tariffs.

As for the block of economic issues, the President of Tajikistan indicated his country’s willingness to consider, as a matter of priority, the possibility of participation of Azerbaijani companies and financial institutions in the implementation of projects and programs in Tajikistan.

The business forum, which was held in Baku as part of the visit, led to the signing of commercial contracts and deals worth over US $ 700 million.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan intend to expand the range of mutually supplied goods in order to expand the volume of trade.

During the negotiations, security risks and threats were discussed.

“For my part, I would like to note that the current situation in the world continues to be quite complicated and tense. Taking this opportunity, I would like to emphasize that Tajikistan is in favor of resolving all contradictions and conflicts through peaceful means,” Emomali Rahmon said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level and content of fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of security.

According to the President of Tajikistan, in this context, an important place is given to the fight against terrorism and extremism, manifestations of radicalism, transnational organized crime, including cybercrime and drug smuggling.

At the same time, the head of Tajikistan called for the enhancing coordination of the work of the special services and other relevant agencies.

Tajikistan’s President will visit Baku in November to attend COP29.

The visit will also see both parties reviewing key cooperation issues and ensuring progress on previously agreed-upon actions.

Signed documents

At the end of the negotiations at the highest level, the following documents were signed:

• Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan

• Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Enforcement Service under the Government of Tajikistan in the field of enforcement of judicial acts and acts of other bodies

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

• Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of digital commerce

• Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of migration

• Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of technical protection of information.

///nCa, 24 May 2024