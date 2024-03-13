Transport and logistics cooperation: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners

During their summit talks in Baku on 11 March 2024, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan placed particular emphasis on transport and logistics cooperation, recognizing its strategic importance for strengthening bilateral relations.

In addition to resources, the struggle for access to transport and logistics opportunities is now escalating all over the world. This is a strategic area. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan closely cooperate here as natural partners — these are the statements made by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a press briefing following the talks.

The Trans–Caspian transport corridor is already a reality, which in itself will largely determine the level of regional cooperation, because it is impossible to become a transit country without good relations with neighbors. In this case, both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate their commitment to regional cooperation and strengthening their relations with their neighbors, Aliyev stated in turn.

“Only the Caspian Sea separates us. But today this is not an obstacle. On the contrary, the Caspian Sea is a bridge not only between our countries, but also between many countries, because the Trans-Caspian transport route today reveals its full potential,” he added.

This focus on transport cooperation extends beyond words. The recent arrival of a container train from Xi’an, China, in Azerbaijan’s Apsheron station serves as a tangible example. This train, traveling via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), demonstrates the corridor’s viability and its potential to redefine international trade. Presidents attended the ceremony via videoconference.

A few key facts about this multimodal connection:

A train consisting of 61 containers traveled 7,000 kilometers along the route (Xi’an terminal in Kazakhstan – Aktau port – Baku port – Absheron station) in just 11 days.

The Transport and Logistics Center of Kazakhstan in Xi’an plans to send 10 container trains per month to Azerbaijan, significantly boosting cargo movement.

A user-friendly DTC platform streamlines the process for consumers utilizing the Middle Corridor.

The railways of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are integrated with a Track and Trace system, enabling real-time cargo monitoring throughout the journey.

Both countries aim to further increase cargo transportation in 2024. In the first two months alone (January-February), cargo volume between their railways already reached 540,000 tons, reflecting a 25% increase compared to 2023.

The Middle Corridor has significantly reduced delivery times. Previously, goods from China took 53 days to reach Black Sea ports. Now, the journey takes only 18 days.

At the ceremony, Tokayev stressed that today, in the context of global geopolitical turbulence, a new transport and logistics framework of Eurasia is being built. In his opinion, close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plays a key role in this process.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are actively working to strengthen cooperation in many areas of cooperation, including the transit and transport sector, Ilham Aliyev noted.

Signed documents:

Following the talks between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the following documents were signed:

1.Decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2.Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan on mutual recognition of professional diplomas of crew members of ships;

3.Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of education dated April 3, 2017 regarding the allocation of quotas for doctoral studies;

4.Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;

5.Action plan between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan for 2024-2025;

6.Strategic Partnership Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH);

7.Agreement on a phased increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan between JSC National Company KazMunaiGas and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

8.Memorandum on strategic cooperation in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

9.Memorandum of Cooperation between the Republican State Institution “Central Communications Service” under the President of Kazakhstan and the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan;

10.Memorandum of cooperation between the Joint-Stock Company “Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund” (Kazakhstan) and the Legal Entity of Public Law “Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses” (Azerbaijan);

11.Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Governorate of Atyrau (Kazakhstan) and the Head of the Executive Power of Shirvan (Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;

12.Action plan for the development of cooperation between the governorate of Aktau (Kazakhstan) and the Head of the Executive Authority of Sumgait city (Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;

13.Roadmap for the implementation of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund Joint Stock Company and the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan;

14. Memorandum of Understanding in the field of information security between JSC “State Technical Service” of Kazakhstan and the Special Communications and Information Security Service of Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 13 March 2024