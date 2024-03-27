News Central Asia (nCa)

EU Horizon Europe program opens up new opportunities for scientists and researchers in Central Asia

The EU Horizon Europe program offers funding for organizations from Central Asian countries for research and innovation projects.

What is Horizon Europe?

Horizon Europe is the European Union’s 9th research and innovation (R&I) framework programme with the biggest budget ever – EUR 95.5 billion. The programme duration is 2021-2027.

The programme facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges. It supports creating and better dispersing of excellent knowledge and technologies.

Through calls for proposals the European Commission selects, on a competitive basis, organisations or natural persons to implement the projects.

How to participate

An organization from any country is eligible to participate in Horizon Europe calls, however, the funding conditions differ. Automatically eligible for funding are organisations from the EU Member States, Associated Countries, and some Third Countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

SECCA project aims and expected outcomes

The overall objective is to assist the countries of CA in the creation of pre-conditions and building capacity for more active participation in the Horizon Europe funded research projects by conducting a knowledge gap assessment and developing a road map including a training plan for building national capacities.

33 projects and 47 organizations from Central Asian countries participated in the 8th and 9th EU Framework programs in the field of research and innovation “Horizon 2020” and “Horizon Europe”. At the same time, 11.06% of the project proposals received funding.

Turkmenistan already has experience of participating in these programs. Three projects from Turkmenistan and two public associations “Ynanç Wepa” and “Tebigy Kuwwat” took part in the Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs. The total cost of the received financing for projects from Turkmenistan amounted to 79,800 Euros.

Detailed information about the program and participation, as well as the contact form, can be found on the Horizon Europe page on the project’s website: https://secca.eu/knowledge-hub/horizoneu/introduction-horizoneu/ ///nCa, 27 March 2024

 

 

 

