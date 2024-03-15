Kazinform Interview: Turkmenistan Ambassador on Bilateral Cooperation with Kazakhstan

In recent years, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan have been carrying out active exchanges in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In 2024, it is planned to organize cross Culture Days of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov spoke about this in an interview with a correspondent of the Kazinform agency.

− Batyr Durdymuratovich, how would you assess the current relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan? In what areas do our countries cooperate?

− The theme of similarity and kinship of the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kazakh and Turkmen people is very extensive. It is quite noteworthy that Turkmen culture has much in common with Kazakh culture. Since ancient times, our peoples have lived in peace and harmony, supporting each other. We share a common border, history, related languages, religion, cultural values, traditions and customs. On these foundations, our countries have achieved unprecedented heights across a wide range of interactions.

It should be noted that geography has united and consolidated our countries, turned us into brothers, and the economy has formed us into good reliable partners.

Regarding geography, or rather interregional cooperation, the Balkan velayat of Turkmenistan and the Mangistau region of the Republic of Kazakhstan are border regions. We are connected by a land and sea border, which can rightfully be called the border of brotherhood and friendship. In many ways, the border regions – the Balkan velayat and the Mangistau region are similar. In addition to the cultural and humanitarian component, the oil and gas and chemical industries dominate in both subjects of our states, both of which are large transport and logistics hubs. The regions are connected by sea, rail and road.

The Republic of Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner of Turkmenistan and over the years of independent development, relations between the friendly and fraternal countries have developed in the spirit of mutual respect, trust and mutually beneficial partnership. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on 5 October. Over these three decades, relations between our countries have reached a qualitatively new level of partnership, becoming a model of interstate interaction. Of course, this became possible thanks to the efforts of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan Serdar Gurbangulyyevich Berdimuhamedov and Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

On the international stage, our countries have similar views on many issues of the regional and international agenda. We actively cooperate within the framework of the UN, CIS, CICA, OIC, Organization of Turkic States, the “CA+” format and other international structures, which allows us to fruitfully interact and support each other. Turkmenistan is interested in further expanding trade relations and developing interregional and cultural and humanitarian ties with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

– In 2021, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Turkmenistan for the fourth time. In 2022, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also visited Kazakhstan. Can you share the outcomes of these visits at the level of heads of state? What agreements and memoranda were signed?

– Today, relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have reached a new qualitative level, becoming a strategic partnership. At the same time, the parties were unanimous in the opinion that contacts at a high and highest level play a decisive role in activating interaction between the two countries. In this regard, special attention is paid to the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the state visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and the visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the beautiful Kazakh capital Astana on 15 October 2022.

As I said earlier, Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan. Cooperation between our countries covers a wide range of areas. The legal framework between the two countries covers the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, the majority of the concluded agreements relate to trade and economic relations, and specify the common positions of Ashgabat and Astana both in interstate relations and on the international agenda.

All the agreements reached, as well as the existing and new mechanisms of partnership between the fraternal countries were discussed during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Gurbangulyyevich Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Kazakhstan on 14-15 October 2022. The parties noted significant progress in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. An exchange of views on a wide range of issues took place.

The interstate trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan is steadily growing, which indicates a mutual interest in increasing trade and economic cooperation, which is an integral condition for the progress and prosperity of each country. The special role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation should be noted, which during its 12 meetings has proved itself as an effective tool and platform for promoting and defining a number of specific steps to diversify cooperation in all promising areas.

– For a long time, Kazakhs and Turkmens have lived in peaceful neighborhood, having a long border between their countries. Various historical events of the 20th century also contributed to the migration of the population between the states. Can you tell us how many ethnic Kazakhs live in Turkmenistan today, and in which cities are they the most? It is also interesting to know how cultural and humanitarian relations are developing between the two countries.

– The numerous Turkmen and Kazakh diasporas living in our countries play an important role in supporting bilateral relations and further rapprochement of our peoples. Favorable conditions have been created for them to develop their national culture, language and traditions. Quite a lot of representatives of the two countries live in Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan. Currently, the majority of representatives of Kazakh nationality live in Mary and Balkan provinces.

I would like to note that I have a special warm attitude towards our developing cultural and humanitarian relations. For a long time, a good tradition has been established in Turkmenistan – to dedicate a certain motto to each year, reflecting the main focus of domestic and foreign policy. The year 2024 in Turkmenistan is held under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”. As you know, the year 2024 has been declared TURKSOY: “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world Magtymguly Fragi”, whose 300th anniversary is planned to be celebrated at the highest level. In honor of the anniversary year of Magtymguly Fragi, Turkmenistan plans to organize a Summit at the level of heads of government in October 2024 and an international conference at the level of Ministers of Culture in May this year.

It should also be noted the efforts of the heads of two friendly countries, who show respect for the great poets and thinkers of the Turkmen and Kazakh peoples – Magtymguly Fragi and Abai Kunanbayuly, perpetuating their memory by building monuments in Astana and Ashgabat.

In 2021, the construction of a monument to the Turkmen poet Magtymguly began in Ashgabat on a natural hill, not far from the Health Path. Today this monument is completely finished and towers over the Turkmen capital. Its height is 60 meters, and the pedestal reaches a height of 25 meters. The majestic monument to Magtymguly was created by the People’s Artist of Turkmenistan, sculptor Saragt Babaev. About 1000 tons of bronze were used to create this 60-meter monument.

Currently, the construction of the Magtymguly Fragi Cultural and Park Complex is underway around the sculptural composition, which will open this year – the year of the 300th anniversary of the great poet. On the territory of the under construction Magtymguly Fragi Cultural and Park Complex, it is planned to install a monument to the thinker, the great composer of the Kazakh people Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly. I deeply believe that the installation of monuments to outstanding personalities of the two countries is an important postulate of the development of our fraternal ties.

– How many Turkmen youth are studying in Kazakhstan today? What professions do they most often choose? Do Kazakh students have the opportunity to study or do internships in Turkmenistan?

– It should be especially noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan are successfully developing bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including in the field of education, science and applied research, culture and creative exchanges. The practice of regular contacts between scientists of the two countries has been established, and direct ties between leading universities of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are being activated. For Turkmen youth, the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the traditionally favorite countries for obtaining education. Today, more than 3 000 students from Turkmenistan study in Kazakh higher educational institutions.

In different years, many students from other countries also studied in Turkmenistan, today they work in various sectors of the economy of their countries. Turkmenistan is always ready to accept foreign students to its higher educational institutions. Turkmen universities have a very good material and technical base. Most of the universities and institutes were built during the years of independence and are equipped with the most advanced equipment.

I would also like to share the positive experience that has been going on for many years in relations with neighboring Afghanistan. Turkmenistan provides education and training for Afghan students, providing them with free technical education, housing and student benefits. Upon completion of their studies and acquisition of the necessary skills, these young people will contribute to the development and prosperity of the economy of their country.

− In 2022, Serdar Berdimuhamedov was elected President of Turkmenistan. What reforms and innovations have been introduced by the new leader of the country?

− Indeed, dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov was elected President of Turkmenistan in early elections on March 12, 2022, and then the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Turkmenistan took place on March 19, 2022.

In his inaugural speech, the new Head of State stressed that the basis of his upcoming activities will be a stable strategic course aimed at the intensive development of an independent Homeland.

During the period when the current President of Turkmenistan held the position of Deputy Prime Minister and headed the financial and economic block, a comprehensive Socio-economic strategy of Turkmenistan for the period from 2022 to 2052 was developed under his leadership. This strategy was adopted within the framework of the historic meeting of the People’s Assembly (Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh). The program includes five key areas: ensuring security and stability, promoting the country’s neutral status in the international arena, diversifying foreign economic relations, promoting stable development and humanizing international relations.

The strategic priorities of the domestic and foreign policy conducted under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov are to strengthen the foundations of the state, its inviolability and sovereignty, and ensure a happy and prosperous life for the Turkmen people.

In his first year as President, the President of Turkmenistan announced the motto of the year in the country: “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar”. He highlighted youth policy as one of the priorities of the further policy of the state, as he considers it one of the key directions of the country’s development.

– Could you also tell us about the pace of development of the economy of Turkmenistan?

− I would like to inform you that on 22 February, a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty was held under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people summed up the results of 2023, stating that last year a steady growth rate of gross domestic product was maintained. An investment policy has also been implemented, and a large amount of funds is directed to the development of production segments, the social sphere and the service sector. The city of Arkadag was inaugurated, and the construction of the second stage of the “smart” city was launched.

The main topic of the meeting was the implementation of the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024”. This program is based on the achievements of the Government in previous years. The discussion of the Work Plan and activities in the main areas of activity of the Halk Maslahaty this year is held with the participation of the Mejlis of the country, ministries, sectoral departments and public associations.

Despite the global economic crisis, Turkmenistan has maintained a steady growth rate of gross domestic product. Since 2009, GDP growth has averaged over 6%. Over the past 15 years, GDP has increased 3.7 times. The volume of manufactured industrial products in 2023 increased by more than 3 times compared to previous years. Compared to 2008, the volume of retail trade increased 8.5 times in 2023. In addition, the population has grown by 2 million since 2008. In December 2022, according to the results of the census, more than 7 million people were registered in the country.

− How is tourism developing in Turkmenistan? An international tourism conference will be held in Ashgabat at the end of the month. Can we say that Turkmenistan opens its doors to all tourists? Is the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan or other CIS countries also being considered?

– Currently, we have established visa relations with all countries. Nevertheless, the process of issuing visas to foreign citizens is carried out very flexibly, and as soon as urgent, we immediately issue all visas that are requested. For example, in addition to tourist visas, there is a humanitarian visa. This category of visas also applies to citizens of Kazakhstan who have migrated from Turkmenistan and now live in Kazakhstan. If they want to visit relatives or visit the cemeteries of their relatives, we issue visas as soon as possible within 4 hours or a day. In general, we have no problems with issuing visas.

Currently, Turkmenistan pays special attention to the development of the tourism industry. Important factors in the development of the industry in our country are natural and climatic conditions and great historical and cultural potential, attractiveness in terms of rich national traditions and customs, as well as the high quality of tourist services provided. All this leads to the strengthening of the position of our state in the global market of the tourism industry.

It should be noted that the tourist complex of Turkmenistan, which is an important component of the Ancient Silk Road, has great potential. Trips organized to Kunyaurgench, Ancient Merv and Nisu, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, provide an opportunity to get to know the unique cultural heritage and ancient history of the Turkmen people.

Turkmenistan, along with cultural and historical monuments, is also rich in natural monuments. The beautiful corners of Kopetdag, the flora and fauna of the Karakum desert, the coastal zones of the Amu Darya, Koitendag, the subtropics of Southwestern Turkmenistan, as well as the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea are very impressive places for eco-tourism. In addition, ecotourism is mainly organized in Badkhyz, Repetek, Syunt-Khasardag and other national reserves of the country.

The Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea is considered one of the cleanest sea coasts in the region with beautiful and rich nature. The Avaza National Tourist Zone is a very interesting and attractive place for international and local tourism. The coast of the Caspian Sea with clean water, comfortable weather, mineral compounds and therapeutic mud, a kind of wildlife and biodiversity has great prospects for the development of the ecotourism industry.

We invite our Kazakhstani friends to take part in a unique event that will take place on 27-28 March. Turkmenistan will hold an international conference on tourism. The delegates will have opportunities to get acquainted with the city of Arkadag, unique historical and cultural monuments, museums and, in general, with the tourist potential of Turkmenistan. In addition, within the framework of the conference, guests are expected to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the announcement of the city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024.

− As I understand it, Kazakhstan citizens will be able to purchase tours to Turkmenistan through travel agencies? Are there any direct flights between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan today?

− Yes, now our tour operators want to conclude bilateral memoranda, offering ready-made routes and destinations, there are several packages. We are currently working and planning meetings. At the end of March, all tourism specialists will meet at the international tourism conference, which will be held in Ashgabat on 27-28 March 2024.

At the moment, we do not have direct flights, before the pandemic there were flights between Ashgabat and Almaty. In April 2023, the flight was resumed, however, due to the insufficient number of passengers, it became unprofitable and was suspended. Because our citizens are used to crossing the border through the Garabogaz–Temir-Baba checkpoint or through Uzbekistan. We are currently working with airports and tour operators to resume this flight. If there is sufficient demand, we will turn to the airlines of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

– Historically, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are parts of the Great Silk Road, and currently both countries are making significant efforts to revive it. What are Turkmenistan’s achievements in this area?

− Indeed, our countries pay great attention to the development of the transport and logistics sector, gradually turning it into a transport and logistics hub on the Eurasian continent. Today we are actively modernizing the existing border crossings. Since January 2024, the reconstruction of the Garabogaz customs post on the border of Turkmenistan with Kazakhstan has been carried out. We are developing road links between our countries, for example, the North-South highway project. The modernization of the customs post will help to reduce the time required for customs clearance procedures, which, in turn, will stimulate an increase in cargo flows passing through the post. The construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

Since last year, 6 new air routes have been opened, bus and rail services have been resumed and expanded. All this is designed to activate not only the mutual tourist flow, but also to increase the intensity of business cooperation.

The interconnectedness of Turkmenistan with the Republic of Kazakhstan on sea and railway communications has a long history, cooperation in these areas continues to this day. It should be noted that the railway line Uzen (Kazakhstan) – Gyzylgaya – Bereket – Etrek (Turkmenistan) – Gorgan (Iran) is an important link in the transport and logistics schemes of Eurasia, which provides cargo transportation to the Middle East.

– Another common feature of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of new cities. It is interesting to learn about the progress of the construction of the city of Arkadag, which began in 2019. How is the creation of a smart city using advanced technologies progressing?

− The idea of creating the city of Arkadag belongs to the National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and was supported at the government level in Turkmenistan back in 2018. In six years, it was possible to built about 400 buildings, including residential buildings and administrative facilities. It should be noted that the city of Arkadag proceeds from the Concept of a “Smart City”. It includes not only “smart apartments”, electric transport, but also the use of innovative technologies to help people with disabilities. The city is also being built in one of the most ecologically clean places in the country – in the foothills of Kopetdag. It is planned to create a health park, which will house playgrounds for outdoor activities and events, jogging and bike paths, gazebos for recreation and board games. Bike paths with a total length of more than 14 km will also be provided in the city’s park areas.

In order to actively involve Turkmen youth in the economic, social and cultural life of the country, students of Turkmen universities, recipients of state awards, participated in the development of the Arkadag city design project.

The idea to involve students of domestic universities in construction and design development belongs to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

– Batyr Durdymuratovich, you have been the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan for more than three years. What are your impressions of our country and our cuisine? What similarities would you note between our peoples? What places in Kazakhstan would you recommend to your compatriots to visit?

− Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are sincerely proud of the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples. We intend to further expand our good-neighborly, fraternal relations and mutual trust. I would like to wish our fraternal peoples well-being and prosperity, and good health and success to all readers.

I want to say that our cuisine is very similar, as well as our customs. You have “kuyrdak”, and we have “govurdak”; you have “beshbarmak”, and we have a similar dish “belke”. This testifies to our common history and friendly relations. The cuisine here is simply amazing, especially I like how beautifully the dastarkhan is served in Kazakh.

As for places to visit, you should definitely look into Astana – the city has been transformed in such a short time. I would also recommend visiting Almaty, Turkestan and Aktau – I really liked the coast of the Caspian Sea. Wherever I go, I want to emphasize that the residents everywhere are very kind and respectful to all people. This speaks to the generosity and hospitality of the Kazakh people.

− Muslims all over the world have started the holy month of Ramadan. Does the Embassy of Turkmenistan plan to hold any charity events this month?

− This year, Nauryz, we celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in the same month. We have planned a number of events, including charity events together with our students. We want to invite all students, not only Kazakh and Turkmen, but also from other countries. We want to introduce them to Turkmen cuisine, traditions and history, as well as organize an exchange of cultural information in honor of the 300th anniversary of our poet Magtymguly Fragi. ///Originally published by Kazinform, 15 March 2024 https://www.inform.kz/ru/kurs-na-ukreplenie-otnosheniy-intervyu-s-poslom-turkmenistana-v-kazahstane-55b08f