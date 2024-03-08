Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan offers feeder transport services

JSC “Merchant Marine Fleet” of Turkmenistan reminds businesses of their established feeder transportation service on the Turkmenbashi – Baku – Turkmenbashi route, operational since January 2023.

Feeder transportation, also known as short-sea shipping, plays a crucial role in international containerized cargo movement. It allows for the efficient transportation of general cargo within a defined region, connecting them to major shipping lines.

Key benefits of using our feeder service: cost-effective, reduced wait times, improved efficiency.

Feeder vessels act as smaller carriers, transporting cargo containers between ports to connect them to larger shipping routes. By utilizing this established feeder line, businesses can maximize their cargo delivery profitability.

Tariffs:

Please note: Payment for services not listed in the standard tariff is subject to individual agreements. /// JSC “Merchant Marine Fleet” of Turkmenistan