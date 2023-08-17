News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » The National Fleet of Turkmenistan offers refueling services to foreign vessels

The National Fleet of Turkmenistan offers refueling services to foreign vessels

By

The Merchant Marine of Turkmenistan offers bunkering (refueling) with diesel fuel for foreign vessels entering the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi.

The official website of the fleet reports: “Bunkering with ship fuel is offered at your service not only at the berths of the port of Turkmenbashi, but also directly at the raid area No. 78, which significantly saves travel time, giving ships the opportunity to follow the designated route after bunkering.”

Bunkering is carried out by the Serpai tug, which, in addition to fuel, can supply foreign vessels with drinking water and food.

Additional information by phone: 8 (243) 5-02-61 and e-mail – info@mmf.com.tm

///nCa, 17 August 2023

 

#National_fleet_of_Turkmenistan, #Turkmenistan, #Turkmenbashi_seaport

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen Merchant Marine Fleet announces discounts on services between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku
  2. SerdarGB visited the Caspian naval base and watched the parade of the national military fleet
  3. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine fleet increases freight towards Azerbaijan
  4. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet boosts cargo and passenger transportation
  5. Turkmen shipyard “Balkan” repaired more than 80 vessels
  6. South Korea offers to create a joint shipbuilding enterprise in Turkmenistan
  7. OGT-2022: Turkmenistan’s oil sector offers new opportunities for foreign investors
  8. Halkara Türkmen Logistik offers cargo yard services on the Turkmen-Iranian border
  9. In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan
  10. Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan