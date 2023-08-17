The National Fleet of Turkmenistan offers refueling services to foreign vessels

The Merchant Marine of Turkmenistan offers bunkering (refueling) with diesel fuel for foreign vessels entering the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi.

The official website of the fleet reports: “Bunkering with ship fuel is offered at your service not only at the berths of the port of Turkmenbashi, but also directly at the raid area No. 78, which significantly saves travel time, giving ships the opportunity to follow the designated route after bunkering.”

Bunkering is carried out by the Serpai tug, which, in addition to fuel, can supply foreign vessels with drinking water and food.

Additional information by phone: 8 (243) 5-02-61 and e-mail – info@mmf.com.tm

///nCa, 17 August 2023

