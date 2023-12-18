Turkmenistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries exceeded $2.6 billion (Updated)

Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover with the states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in January-October 2023 exceeded US $2.6 billion or 16.5% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Khojamyrat Geldimyradov, speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS member states in Moscow on 18 December.

Turkmenistan’s trade and economic cooperation with the CIS has noticeably intensified

“In recent years, Turkmenistan’s trade and economic cooperation with the CIS countries has noticeably intensified, trade and economic ties have been consistently strengthened, trade chains are being recovered, and new sales markets are being created. Thus, the foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries in 2022 amounted to over US $ 3.2 billion or 17% up from 2021,” said the Deputy Prime Minister, who oversees the financial and economic block in the Government of Turkmenistan.

According to him, 478 investment projects with the participation of companies from the CIS member states worth about $5 billion have been registered in Turkmenistan.

“Today, in the CIS area, it is of particular importance to promote initiatives aimed at sustainable development, improving the level and quality of partnership in the implementation of the Strategy for Economic Cooperation until 2030. For Turkmenistan, this is the main line of activity within the framework of the Commonwealth,” the Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister said.

He also stated that, “Turkmenistan’s trade, economic and investment ties with many CIS countries are on the rise and represent a good basis for further stable economic development.”

Transport is the main priority of cooperation with the CIS

Geldimyradov highlighted the transport sector as one of the main priorities of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the CIS countries, as well as the consistent increase in freight and passenger traffic.

“In this context, we advocate coordinated work with partners on the formation of new transit corridors and joint access to major transport services markets,” he said.

Continuing the topic of transport cooperation, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan pointed out the need to “put into practice competitive advantages, advantageous geographical location, infrastructural compatibility, existing experience and traditions of cooperation (CIS)”.

“This is dictated by the course of modern economic development, the realities and pace of international competition in the transport and communications sector. Such projects as, for example, the modern Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway have good prospects for expanding the volume and quality of trade and economic cooperation between the CIS countries on the Eurasian continent,” Geldimyradov stressed.

He also mentioned the Caspian transport routes, taking into account the availability of seaports on the coast of the CIS member states, including a large modern multi-profile seaport in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation

Turning to the issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan expressed the country’s unwavering support for the statement by the CIS heads of government on fostering closer cultural and humanitarian ties. The Turkmen delegation voiced their firm belief that this momentous statement will act as a catalyst for the mutual enrichment of peoples’ cultures, as well as for strengthening the traditional ties of friendship and good neighborliness.

Turkmenistan invites the CIS countries to the celebrations on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

Taking this opportunity, Geldimyradov extended an invitation to the CIS countries to join the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet, thinker and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi. As known, next year celebrations dedicated to this date will be held in Turkmenistan and abroad.

***

Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan met in Moscow for the meeting of the CIS Council of heads of government. The sides exchanged ideas on strengthening the multilateral cooperation and cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the CIS.

The meeting led to the adoption of a joint statement affirming the CIS’s commitment to nurturing intercultural dialogue and fostering closer ties between its member nations. This shared vision seeks to cultivate mutual respect and appreciation for the unique cultural traditions that enrich the CIS. To translate this vision into action, the statement outlines a range of initiatives designed to bring people together through art and shared experiences. Upcoming events include cultural tours, film festivals, art exhibitions, other cultural events.

As the current chair of the CIS, Kyrgyzstan will distribute the joint statement to the United Nations and other international organizations.///nCa, 19 December 2023