Air Taxis for Kazakhstan: A Project by Tatarstan Engineers

Tatarstan engineers are developing an air taxi project for the North Kazakhstan cities of Pavlodar and Aksu.

According to the Tatar-inform agency, the Kazan bureau ‘Planer’ is engaged in the pilot project of the air taxi service.

367 thousand people live in Pavlodar and 72 thousand  – in Aksu. There are 40 kilometers between the cities, they are separated by the Irtysh River. For rapid response and communication between the two cities, it is proposed to organize air taxi bases and air ambulance services on their territory.

Aksu has already identified two promising sites for the placement of a base point for the air service. In Pavlodar, such services will be located in three urban zones.

A charging station for electric vehicles, customer services and training courses on electric vehicle maintenance will be organized on the basis of the station.

In the modern world, electric air transport technologies are developing rapidly. People are also quickly realizing that this type of transportation is the future.

According to the authors of the project, urban gas stations can serve as platforms for take-off and landing of air transport. In addition, gas station networks in cities are distributed relatively evenly, which means that the network of electric filling stations and air services can cover the entire city.

Air transport can be a real lifesaver for megacities, where a large population is connected to the main part of the city by a single congested road. The importance of air taxis and air ambulance services is especially great in these areas, especially during peak hours.///nCa, 21 August 2023.

 

