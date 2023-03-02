Turkmenistan received over 130 new taxis from Japanese and South Korean automakers

135 units of world-famous Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra passenger cars were delivered to two regions of Turkmenistan. The cars will be used as taxis to transport passengers in urban area.

Thus, the taxi company of the city of Turkmenabat received 85 cars, including 45 cars of the Toyota Corolla brand and 40 – Hyundai Elantra of the South Korean automaker.

Recently, the motor transport production association of the Akhal province also received a batch of 50 passenger taxis of the Toyota Corolla brand.

Since 1 March, new taxis have started providing services on certain routes in the territory of the Akhal province.

St the end of last year, Japanese company Sumitomo signed a new contract with the Agency “Turkmenavtoulaglary” (Turkmenautotransport), bringing the total volume of Toyota cars export to Turkmenistan to 780 taxis and 1330 buses. The contract is worth US$115 million. ///nCa, 2 March 2023 [Image credit TDH]