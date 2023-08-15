Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Tourism Partnership

Turkmenistan is interested in strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism, especially in establishing direct flights to Siem Reap Province, a key tourist destination in ASEAN, the Cambodian AKP news agency reports.

This intention was announced by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) Muhammedniyaz Mashalov during his meeting with Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Hong in Phnom Penh on 14 August.

The Ambassador congratulated the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Cambodia on their achievements in restoring the activity of the tourism sector after the pandemic crisis.

According to the source, the Turkmen diplomat proposed suggested the organization of tourism events in Cambodia and Turkmenistan to further promote the tourism potentials and destinations between the two countries to tourism operators, and national and international visitors in the world.

For his part, Thong Khon supported Turkmenistan’s ideas to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia proposed to prepare a memorandum of understanding, a roadmap for the implementation of an action plan related to cooperation in the tourism sector.

According to the Minister, Cambodia received more than 3.04 million foreign tourists in January-July 2023, and it is expected that by the end of the year this figure will increase to about 5 million. ///nCa, 15 August 2023

