A Global transit document was presented at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

On 2 May, 2023, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan D.Bayryev met with the Executive Secretary of the UN International Center for Transport Diplomacy Igor Runov, the official website of the customs service reports.

The parties discussed a wide range of topics, including initiatives and projects for the development of global transportation corridors, as well as steps to streamline transit and cross-border procedures.

The work on automation and digitalization of customs processes, including transit procedures in Turkmenistan, was assessed.

It was noted that the country has joined such projects as Digitalization of the procedure of international road transport in the transport corridors of Central Asia to strengthen regional cooperation and trade, funded by the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, as well as an CAREC Advanced Transit System/Information Common Exchange.

Runov, in turn, told about the general situation of the functioning of global supply chains in the global and regional context and recommended additional measures to simplify transit.

He also presented the Global Transit Document (GTrD) on the TRACECA route, the use of which is carried out within the framework of the Global Digital Customs Transit Network (DCTN) and familiarized with all the functionality of this system.

DCTN is a new generation guarantee system in the field of multi-modal cargo transportation, the elements of which are blockchain, customs risk management, controlled access to the network.

The Global Transit Document (GTrD), which is a universal digital solution in the multimodal transport, was developed by the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission of the International Transport Corridor Europe–Caucasus–Asia (TRACECA), the International Center for Transport Diplomacy, the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders of the CIS, world developers of IT technologies, as well as with countries that have shown interest in the pilot application GTrD.

In August 2022, a pilot project of GTrD was launched in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 May 2023