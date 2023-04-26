Afghan private manufacturer exports agricultural machinery to Central Asia

The Javed Afghan factory in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan said this week the company is increasing foreign exports of agricultural machines produced at their facility and Central Asia is one of the export destinations, according to Ariana news.

The manufacture recently exported a total of 67 wheat and corn threshers to Central Asian countries and 16 of them delivered to Tajikistan.

“It is hoped that we export to Uzbekistan this week too”, told Toor Malang, head of the company.

He said his exports have increased and that dozens of people are employed at the factory.

Officials from the ministry of industry and commerce of Afghanistan said last week they will increase efforts to expand economic relations with Central Asian countries in the coming year.

They underlined that Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan show willingness in expanding economic relations with Afghanistan.

Economic experts said that if Afghanistan can strengthen economic relations with Central Asian countries, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of Afghanistan and the region.

“The more our economic relations with Central Asia expand, the more it will help Afghanistan’s economy and trade. Both Afghanistan and Central Asia will gain greatly,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists. ///nCa, 26 April 2023