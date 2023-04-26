News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Afghan private manufacturer exports agricultural machinery to Central Asia

Afghan private manufacturer exports agricultural machinery to Central Asia

By

The Javed Afghan factory in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan said this week the company is increasing foreign exports of agricultural machines produced at their facility and Central Asia is one of the export destinations, according to Ariana news.

The manufacture recently exported a total of 67 wheat and corn threshers to Central Asian countries and 16 of them delivered to Tajikistan.

“It is hoped that we export to Uzbekistan this week too”, told Toor Malang, head of the company.

He said his exports have increased and that dozens of people are employed at the factory.

Officials from the ministry of industry and commerce of Afghanistan said last week they will increase efforts to expand economic relations with Central Asian countries in the coming year.

They underlined that Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan show willingness in expanding economic relations with Afghanistan.

Economic experts said that if Afghanistan can strengthen economic relations with Central Asian countries, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of Afghanistan and the region.

“The more our economic relations with Central Asia expand, the more it will help Afghanistan’s economy and trade. Both Afghanistan and Central Asia will gain greatly,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists. ///nCa, 26 April 2023

 

Related posts:

  1. Uzbekistan Center for Economic Research analyzed the trade potential for Central and South Asia
  2. Saudi Pharmaceutical Manufacturer aims to enter the Central Asian Market
  3. Uzbekistan may start exporting John Deere agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan
  4. Kabul connected to Turkmen electricity amid grid accident in Central Asia
  5. US strives to tune up Central Asia for anti-Russian sanctions
  6. Turkmen leader to attend Central Asia–Russia Summit
  7. Kazakhstan stimulates economic growth, integration in Central Asia
  8. The states of Central Asia will continue rendering assistance to Afghanistan in cooperation with the UN
  9. China’s investment in Central Asia has reached US $15 billion by the end of 2022 – Chinese Minister for Trade
  10. Kazakhstan eyes on ramping up commodity exports to Turkmenistan and other neighboring countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan