Turkmenistan marked the World Health Day with a bike ride led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

On 7 April 2023, Turkmenistan widely celebrated World Health Day. Mass bike rallies, cultural and sporting events were held in Ashgabat and the regions.

The main bike ride started from the Bicycle Monument at the intersection of Chandybil Avenue and Bekreva Street and ended in front of the Rukhyet Palace. It was headed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event was attended by members of the government, heads of the Mejlis, ministries and departments, military and law enforcement agencies, public organizations, mass media, rectors of universities, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

The bike ride also took place in the new city of Arkadag. The event was led by Chairman of the Halk Maskhalaty, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the bike ride, he made a stop near the under-construction Health and Rehabilitation Center, got acquainted with the specialized facilities of the Center, and also inspected new residential buildings built in vicinity of the center. /// nCa, 8 April 2023 [photo credit – TDH]