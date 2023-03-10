Reelection of Xi Jinping heralds stronger, more germane and united China

nCa Commentary

The Chinese legislature has unanimously reelected Xi Jinping for the third term as the president of China. The vote took place on Friday, 10 March 2023, at the Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

The continuation of Xi Jinping as the president of China was quite expected after he secured the third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party in October 2022.

The ongoing internal debate at all levels in China for the last 14 months or so was already leaning heavily toward reelecting Xi Jinping for the third term. Considering the many challenges facing the world today, most of which are manmade, and the role that China is required to play, it was obvious that parliament would opt for continuity.

With Xi Jinping at the helm for another five years, China is definitely stronger and more germane. This vote for continuity has added another layer of unity for China.

Equally important are the other appointments that are being made during this two-day session that will conclude on Saturday, 11 March 2023. As we write this commentary, we are still several hours away from the close of the session.

Three of the four key posts have been filled already and the slot of the prime minister will be filled on Saturday even though we know that Li Qiang is quite likely to get the job.

Li Qiang is a senior leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), serving as the second-ranking member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee, behind CCP general secretary Xi Jinping. From 2017 to 2022, he served as the party secretary of Shanghai.

He is generally regarded as pro-business, having close links to entrepreneurs such as Jack Ma of Alibaba Group. As the prime minister of China, he is expected to adjust and closely monitor the economic growth of China with stress on sustainability. This will augur well for all the partners of China.

Zhao Leji has been appointed as the Chairman of the National People’s Congress. As such, he is the third-ranking member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s top decision-making body. In his earlier political career, he served as the Communist Party Secretary of Qinghai, the party secretary of Shaanxi, and the head of the Organization Department of the CCP. He entered the CCP Politburo in 2012 and was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee five years later. Between 2017 and 2022, he was the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s top anti-corruption body.

Because of his impartial and balanced role in the management of the anti-corruption campaign, Zhao Leji is well liked among the younger party members and the general public.

Han Zheng has been elected as the Vice President of China. He previously served as Senior Vice Premier of the State Council from 2018 to 2023. He has also been leader of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since April 2018. From 2017 to 2022, he served as a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Han served as Deputy Party Secretary and Mayor of Shanghai between 2003 and 2012. In November 2012, he was promoted to become the Party Secretary of Shanghai, the top political post in the city, and also gained a seat on the CCP Politburo. On March 10 2023, Han Zheng who left the politburo standing committee last year, became the Vice President of China.

His experience as the mayor and then party secretary of Shanghai is all about economy, domestic and international.

The appointment of Han Zheng, thus, is greatly significant — Together with Li Qiang as the prime minister and Han Zheng as the vice president, this duo would be able to introduce far reaching adjustments in the economy of China.

Of course, we should also mention Wang Yi. He was appointed as the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last year. This makes him China’s highest ranked diplomat. He was appointed State Councilor in 2018, and was made a member of the CCP Politburo in 2022. He was the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China between 2013 and 2022.

Wang Yi and the current foreign minister of China, Qin Gang are fully in synch with the policy guidelines and vision of Xi Jinping. There is no room for external distractions.

Apparently, the reelection of Xi Jinping and the appointment of well qualified people for the key slots will enhance the role of China as a global player.

This will also help maintain a healthy economy that will benefit the people at the grassroots level, not only in China but in the partner countries too. After all, the economy of China is linked with the economies of many countries of the world. /// nCa, 10 March 2023