The Turkmen-Uzbek Friendship Festival, a two-day annual event, started Wednesday (16 November 2022) in the Dashoguz province of Turkmenistan.

Messages of the presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were read to the participants and the guests.

The Uzbek delegation was led by the minister of culture of Uzbekistan, Ozodbek Nazarbekov. An accomplished singer, he sang a friendship song at the opening ceremony.

The main ceremony took place in front of Türkmeniň ak öýi, a huge yurt-shaped structure that is listed in the Guinness book of world records.

A day before the start of the festival, the participants visited the historical and cultural monuments located in the Kunyaurgench Historical and Cultural Reserve, some of which are included in the UNESCO world heritage list. These monuments represent the shared history of the Turkmen and the Uzbek people. /// nCa, 17 November 2022 (pictures credit – TDH)