Serdar GB to visit UAE in November

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates in November this year.

Organizational issues related to the preparations for the visit were discussed during the meeting of the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hai Al-Hameli with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiyev, said the Embassy in social networks.

Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov attended the meeting.

The sides discussed the development of Turkmen-Emirati relations. ///nCa, 5 November 2022

