Uzbekistan plans to create joint transport companies with Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan intends to create joint transport companies with Pakistan and Turkmenistan for road cargo transportation. It connected with the need to solve logistical problems for the effective promotion of Uzbek products to world markets.

These issues were discussed at a presentation on the development and diversification of international transport corridors, held by the minister of transport of Uzbekistan for President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the ministry, industry and entrepreneurship are intensively developing in the country. At the same time, the number of exporters exceeded 7,500, and the exports grew 1.3 times compared to last year and reached US$ 8.2 billion.

Uzbekistan delivers its products to foreign markets through several transport corridors.

As President Mirziyoyev noted, the development of the transport sector is an important factor in increasing the competitiveness of the economy. Exports and investments will increase when the cost of cargo transportation is low.

In this regard, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has been tasked to work out the most optimal routes for entrepreneurs and achieve a reduction in their transport costs.

It is worth to note that the transport is a priority area of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Both countries are connected by the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar transport corridor.

During the July summit talks in Tashkent, an agreement was signed between the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the ministry of transport of Uzbekistan on the development of transport and transit cooperation.

Along with this, at the negotiations with his Uzbek counterpart, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed readiness for joint work on developing the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Caspian Sea transport route, stretching to the Black Sea ports and offering access to Europe. ///nCa, 10 August 2022