Project on Water Pipeline from Caspian Sea to Ashgabat is being realized jointly with Spanish specialists

During the government meeting on the development of the agricultural complex, held on 8 June 2022, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the cabinet to consider the possibility of construction of desalination plants and water supply system from the Caspian Sea to Ashgabat.

The Management of desalination facilities, subordinated to the State Committee of Water Management of Turkmenistan commented to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” on initial stages of this project.

According to the deputy head of the Management Arslan Akhmedov, the construction of such a unique water pipeline from the Caspian Sea would be able to fully meet the needs for fresh drinking water of the cities of the Balkan province and expanding Ashgabat.

The ground for the elaboration of such an idea has been prepared by specialists of the State Water Management Research, Production and Design Institute “Türkmensuwylymtaslama” of the State Committee jointly with Spanish hydraulic builders, the source said.

The location of the route and branches to settlements and cities was studied. The number of related facilities, nodes at the intersection with other infrastructure objects was determined, geodetic measurements were fulfilled.

Based on the data obtained, a feasibility study has been compiled for the construction of a desalination plant and pumping stations.

The government of Turkmenistan are undertaking significant efforts to prevent water scarcity and to maintain an adequate level of water supply for the agro-industrial sector, the population, and industrial enterprises.

The presidential decree set up a government commission for water supply. Water treatment works are being carried out in reservoirs, additional water reserves are being created. ///nCa, 4 August 2022