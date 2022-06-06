Arkadag Berdimuhamedov held a meeting on the construction of the administrative center of the Ahal Province

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Saturday, 4 Jun, the Ahal province, where he held a meeting on the construction project of the new provincial administrative center. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the center of the Ahal province D.Orazov and the governor of the new city Sh.Durdylyev. They reported on the pace of construction works.

The projects and drawings of the under-construction facilities were presented. Arkadag has approved the proposals and made some adjustments.

Turkmen delegation will visit Vietnam to share experience

A group of Turkmen specialists, including builders, will go on a business trip to Vietnam in order to improve their skills and share experience with partners.

Orazov, informed that negotiations were held with various companies and manufacturers from Vietnam and other countries for arranging marble supplies on favorable terms.

Arkadag stressed that the use of high-quality materials in the construction and decoration of the facilities of the new administrative center of the Ahal province, their full compliance with local climatic conditions, high environmental standards and other requirements is the main requirement of today.

At the same time, an important place is given to improving the professional level of builders.

Central office of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation will be based in the new center of the Ahal Province

Orazov proposed to headquarter the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship in the new capital of Ahal province.

He also proposed to open the department for work with the museum, library and photographs. In this regard, he asked Arkadag to get necessary permission from the President to carry out the relevant work.

The museum would exhibit values representing information about the activities carried out by the Foundation from the early days of its establishment.

Arkadag welcomed the idea to store information in one place telling about all stages of construction works.

Arkadag visited fruit plantations of law enforcement agencies

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited the vineyards and fruit plantations of the economic management of military and law enforcement agencies located on the western edge of the new administrative center.

40 hectares of agricultural lands belonging to the management are used to cultivate different varieties of fruit trees, including 4 varieties of peach, grapes.

Head of the economic management Chary Amanov showed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov a new grape variety, which was created in the experimental field.

Arkadag named the new variety “Kyarizek” because the village of the same name can be seen from the territory of the gardens. ///nCa, 5 Jun 2022, [Photo source – Turkmen TV screenshots]