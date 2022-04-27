Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to hold an online business forum

Elvira Kadyrova

The hosting of the online Turkmen-Kyrgyz business forum was discussed at the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov during a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeev on Monday, 25 April 2022.

The head of the Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan welcomed the idea of holding a business forum between entrepreneurs of the two countries and proposed a date for June of this year.



By the end of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries has more than doubled and exceeded US$ 80 mln. The main export item to Kyrgyzstan is vegetable products, in particular tomatoes.

“I’d like the indicators of trade turnover to grow further. We are ready to consider various proposals of Kyrgyz businessmen regarding the export of their products. From our side, I can say that greenhouse farming, production of polypropylene and polyethylene products is actively developing in Turkmenistan now,” the Turkmen envoy said.



The Ambassador recalled that an agreement was reached between the heads of the two countries on the establishment of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Development Fund with an authorized capital of US$ 100 mln.

At this stage, a joint project for the construction of an apartment building with a shopping center in Bishkek is being considered. There are also plans to create joint ventures and open a Trading house of Turkmenistan in Bishkek.

Last month in Islamabad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart. The parties discussed issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres. /// nCa, 27 April 2022