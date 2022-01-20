Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 20

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

The severe challenges facing humanity require all of us to show tiger courage to overcome any difficulties and obstacles, eliminate the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and fully restore socio-economic development for the sake of a brighter future for mankind.

The world is now undergoing changes not seen in a hundred years, which are not limited to momentary events and geographic scope. These changes are becoming deeper and more fundamental.

Neither a storm nor a thunderstorm can stop humanity in its development. We should be able not only to make complex analyses of historical cycles, but also to grasp the essence of the issue, breaking through its nuances. It is important to open up new opportunities in a crisis and changeable situation, to unite efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges.

On the “ninth wave” of the global crisis, the countries of the world, instead of being scattered on more than 190 boats, ended up in the same ship and share a common fate. Only a big ship can withstand the violent waves, not a small boat.

The virus can only be defeated by building confidence and solidarity. Any attempt to create an obstacle to others or to shift the blame on others will only lead to missed chances and infringement of cooperation in this common struggle.

China always keeps its word. We have delivered over 2 billion doses of vaccines to over 120 countries and international organizations. Another 1 billion doses will be delivered to African states, including 600 million free of charge. 150 million doses for ASEAN countries will also be transferred as humanitarian aid.

In the context of constant anti-epidemic measures, it is necessary to find new drivers for economic development, a new way of life and new ways to ensure human exchanges. The facilitation of cross-border trade should be promoted, the safe and smooth functioning of production and supply chains should be ensured in the interests of a sustainable recovery of the global economy.

Economic globalization is the trend of our time. It is like a big river that flows to the sea, and no back currents will stop her moving forward. It is strengthened with the help of a driving force, and when it encounters an obstacle, it will only come out stronger. Despite various obstacles, the trend of economic globalization has never changed and will not change.

In the spirit of true multilateralism, the countries of the world should remove barriers to cooperation, and not vice versa, should adhere to openness and integration, abandon isolation and disunity, build an open world economy.

Whatever the difficulties, we must adhere to the concept of development, in which the interests of the person are above all. Promoting development and improving the well-being of the population must always be at the center of gravity of global macroeconomic policy.

History proves that antagonism is counterproductive and, moreover, fraught with catastrophic consequences. Neither protectionism nor unilateralism can protect anyone, but on the contrary, it will only harm both oneself and others. And hegemony and persecution run counter to the dictates of the times.

Any attempt, be it to create some kind of dividing lines and parallel systems, to think in terms of “groupism” and bloc thinking in order to split the world, to abuse the concept of national security to curb the economic and technological development of other countries, or to escalate ideological confrontation, politicize, all the more so to use economic and technological issues for pressure and the imposition of sanctions, cause serious damage to international efforts to counter common challenges.

We have set a clear goal to make significant progress in promoting the full fulfillment of each individual and the achievement of shared prosperity. We will work hard on this. Shared welfare is not about equalizing, but about making the “pie” bigger and sharing it in a fair way so that development dividends are available to every member of society.

No matter how the international situation changes, we will hold high the banner of reform and openness and move forward without the slightest hesitation.

Adhering to the concept of “emerald waters and green mountains are priceless treasures”, China carries out systematic protection and ordering of mountainous areas, river and lake environments, forest areas, arable land, steppe covers and sandy soils, with full dedication promotes the formation of ecological civilization in order to reduce pollution and improve the quality of the environment.