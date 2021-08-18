Three media statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in Afghanistan

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situatuon in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan continues to closely monitor the development of the situation and events in Afghanistan.

In this regard, the Turkmen side emphasizes that, based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, as well as based on the historical, cultural and civilizational community of the peoples of the two countries, Turkmenistan has always been and remains deeply interested in the internal political stability and security of Afghanistan, the well-being of the fraternal Afghan people. At the same time, Turkmenistan is a strong supporter of the peaceful solution of all issues of the Afghan problem through political and diplomatic means and methods.

Official Ashgabat stands for the rapid normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and expresses confidence that new state institutions in this country will be formed in the near future in the legal field and with the broad participation of all ethnic groups living in Afghanistan.

Being a good neighbor of Afghanistan and a state with the status of permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, Turkmenistan, in accordance with the principles and norms of the UN Charter, will continue its activities aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in establishing peace, civil harmony and stability in the country, economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan.

Diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan work in usual mode

In connection with the current internal political situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul and the Consulates General of the country in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif continue to operate normally.

At the same time, the outer perimeter of the premises of the embassy and consulates is guarded by representatives of the Taliban movement.

Turkmen diplomats perform their duties in full in accordance with the usual schedule of functioning of foreign missions of Turkmenistan.

There was no reduction in the number of personnel, or partial evacuation of employees of the diplomatic mission and consular offices.

Checkpoints on Turkmen-Afghan border operate normally

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs that employees of the diplomatic service and other state bodies of the country maintain regular contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on issues of protecting the state border, ensuring customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of control and supervision implemented when moving goods across the border.

In this context, the foreign ministry notes that the checkpoints on the Turkmen-Afghan border “Imamnazar-Aqina” and “Serhetabad-Torghundi” are operating as usual, and in accordance with the procedure established by both sides, they ensure the passage of the necessary number of car trailers and railroad cars. ///Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 18 August 2021