Here is the complete list of documents signed by Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan during the visit of President Berdimuhamedov on 23 June 2026:

Technical Conditions for the Exchange of Information on the Transportation of Goods in Mutual Trade between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan; Protocol on Cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Field of Customs Statistics of Mutual Trade; Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Cooperation in the Field of Sports; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Cooperation in the Field of Labor and Social Protection of Population; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Cooperation in the Field of Health; Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Cooperation in the Field of Food Security; Program of Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Field of Industry for 2026-2028; Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Cooperation in the Energy Sector; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of agriculture; Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the main directions of development and deepening of economic cooperation; Cooperation Program for 2026-2029 between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. /// nCa, 24 June 2026