UNDP Held Workshop on the Securities Market Development in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, June 19, 2026 – As part of a joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening the institutional and regulatory environment for the development of financial markets, a workshop was held in Ashgabat on June 19, 2026. The event brought together specialists from the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange.

The workshop provided participants with an opportunity to deepen their knowledge of securities market infrastructure, as well as the legal, methodological, and practical aspects of brokerage activities. The event served as a platform for constructive dialogue and exchange of experience, enabling participants to discuss international approaches and explore mechanisms for enhancing the effectiveness and transparency of the domestic securities market.

The discussions contributed to identifying practical approaches to advancing market infrastructure, enhancing brokerage services, and supporting the development of a transparent, efficient, and well-functioning securities market in Turkmenistan.

As a result of the workshop, participants strengthened their understanding of key components of securities market development and reached a shared understanding of priority areas for further improving the regulatory and institutional framework of the sector.

This initiative reflects the continued partnership between UNDP and national counterparts in supporting economic reforms and strengthening the foundations for sustainable financial market development in Turkmenistan.

The joint project places particular emphasis on improving legislation and regulatory frameworks, developing a securities market strategy, strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing the professional competencies of specialists, and supporting the establishment of a modern depository system. Through these efforts, the project contributes to creating a more resilient, inclusive, and efficient financial sector that can support the country’s long-term socio-economic development objectives. /// nCa, 21 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan, 19 June 2026)