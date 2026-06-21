Russia, Turkmenistan cooperation to boost energy security for decades — Anwar

Strategic cooperation with Russia and Turkmenistan will strengthen Malaysia’s energy supply security for decades, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured Malaysia of a long-term agreement for the supply of oil, gas and diesel for at least 20 years.

“The matter was conveyed by the Russian President during discussions in Kazan when I visited the country recently. It reflects the strong bilateral ties and friendship between our two countries,” he said when speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Setia Fontaines Industrial Park here on Saturday.

Anwar said his recent official visit to Turkmenistan had yielded even greater progress when the country approved new access for Malaysia in the oil and gas sector.

He said the development would secure the country’s energy needs over the long term.

“Malaysia has gained access to one of the largest gas reserves in the world. This means our energy needs are assured, insya-Allah, for decades.

“We can also use it to increase exports to partner countries, particularly China, Japan and South Korea, which have high energy demands,” he said.

The prime minister said the agreement was the result of good relations and negotiations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan since the visit of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Malaysia in December 2024.

Anwar also said international relations should be leveraged to safeguard national interests and ensure energy security, job opportunities and economic development for the people. /// nCa, 22 June 2026 (cross post from The Edge/Bernama, 20 June 2026)