OSCE helps strengthen strategic communication capacities of state institutions in Turkmenistan

Strategic communication and public relations in government institutions were the focus of an OSCE-organized training seminar that took place on 16 and 17 June 2026 in Ashgabat.

The seminar brought together representatives of state institutions of Turkmenistan responsible for public communication and media relations, including press officers of Turkmenistan’s embassies abroad who joined the event remotely.

Opening the event, William Leaf, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, referred to the OSCE’s longstanding commitments on freedom of information and access to information, and noted that openness and transparency remain essential elements of stability, good governance and constructive dialogue between governments and society.

International experts from Kazakhstan and Lithuania presented contemporary approaches to the work of press services in public institutions, focusing on strategic communication planning, audience engagement, crisis communication, media relations and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in public communication. Participants also examined effective methods for strengthening communication between government institutions and the public and considered strategies for responding to misinformation.

“The information environment is changing rapidly, creating both new opportunities and new challenges,” added Leaf. “Through this seminar, the Centre aims to support communication professionals in effectively using modern tools, including digital platforms and artificial intelligence, while promoting transparency, accountability and public trust.”

The strategic communication seminar was followed by a training course on speechwriting skills for public officials, held on 17 and 18 June 2026. The course focused on preparing official communications and drafting effective public speeches and audience-oriented messages. Participants practiced writing speeches on topics pertinent to the OSCE, such as policing, environmental protection and gender equality. /// nCa, 21 June 2026 (in cooperation with OSCE Ashgabat, 18 June 2026)