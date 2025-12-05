Law of Turkmenistan ‘On Virtual Assets’

Turkmenistan has issued its law on Virtual Assets. Here is the link to the complete text of the law in the Russian language:

https://www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/101129/zakon-turkmenistana-o-virtualnyh-aktivah

Here is a somewhat summarized and paraphrased version of the law in the English language:

COMPREHENSIVE SUMMARY: TURKMENISTAN’S LAW ON VIRTUAL ASSETS

Adopted: November 22, 2025

Effective Date: January 1, 2026

Law Number: 298

CHAPTER I: GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1: Basic Definitions

The law establishes comprehensive definitions for key terms in the virtual asset ecosystem:

Blockchain is defined as a type of distributed ledger technology where data is recorded sequentially and distributed in blocks, with each new block linked to the previous block through cryptographic signatures.

Virtual Asset means a set of data in electronic-digital form that has value, represents a digital expression of value and/or serves as a means of certifying property and/or non-property rights, created, stored, and circulated using distributed ledger technology or similar technology, but is not a monetary unit (currency), means of payment, or security.

Mining is defined as activity performed using software and hardware to conduct computational operations that ensure the functioning of the blockchain transaction registry by entering information about transactions between users into the distributed ledger. Mining requires continuous electricity supply and may result in the creation of virtual assets that are received by the miner as compensation for confirming transactions.

The law distinguishes between:

Industrial Mining: Mining conducted by legal entities

Mining conducted by legal entities Private Mining: Mining conducted by individual entrepreneurs

Mining conducted by individual entrepreneurs Covert Mining: Mining performed on third-party computing capacity without their knowledge or consent using special software (this is prohibited)

Digital Token is a type of virtual asset that serves as a means of certifying property and/or non-property rights, including rights to claim other objects of civil rights.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique digital property object existing as a record in a distributed ledger (blockchain), having no analogues and not subject to interchangeability.

Smart Contract is a contract in digital form, where the execution of rights and obligations is carried out through operations in the blockchain in a strictly defined sequence and upon the occurrence of certain circumstances.

Virtual Asset Service Provider is a legal entity registered in Turkmenistan that, as an entrepreneurial activity, provides one or more types of services related to virtual assets based on a license issued by the authorized body.

Virtual Asset Exchange Operator is a virtual asset service provider that provides buying, selling, and/or exchange services for virtual assets and/or exchange between virtual assets on its own behalf.

Crypto Exchange (Virtual Asset Trading Operator) is a virtual asset service provider that provides an electronic platform and services directly facilitating transactions with virtual assets.

Virtual Asset Wallet is a means (software application or other electronic-digital mechanism/medium) for storing and transferring virtual assets.

Miner is a legal entity or individual entrepreneur engaged in mining.

Mining Equipment refers to hardware and software that enables mining.

Mining Pool is an electronic platform designed to consolidate miners’ mining capacities and organize mining operations.

Issuer is an individual entrepreneur or legal entity that issues virtual assets.

Initial Placement of Virtual Assets is the process of distributing or allocating newly issued virtual assets for the purpose of attracting funds.

Distributed Data Ledger is a database created based on distributed ledger technology, distributed among one or more network nodes and/or computing devices that maintain the system and information integrity by compiling and recording ledger updates independently.

Distributed Ledger Technology is technology that supports distributed storage of encrypted data using cryptographic means.

Article 2: Scope of Application

The law applies to activities in the field of virtual assets within Turkmenistan’s territory.

Important Exclusions: The law does NOT apply to:

Securities and other types of financial instruments defined by Turkmenistan legislation as securities Currencies, electronic money, reserves, deposits as defined by Turkmenistan banking legislation Gambling activities

Article 3: Legal Framework

The legislation on virtual assets is based on the Constitution of Turkmenistan and consists of this Law and other regulatory legal acts regulating relations related to virtual assets.

Article 4: Legal Status of Virtual Assets

Key Provisions:

Virtual assets can be both independent objects of civil law and means of certifying property and/or non-property rights, including rights to claim other objects of civil rights. Critical Limitation: Virtual assets are NOT legal tender, currency, and/or securities in Turkmenistan. Virtual assets may be secured or unsecured.

Secured Virtual Assets:

Include digital tokens that certify property and/or non-property rights

Types of secured virtual assets and the rights they certify are established by the issuer in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation

The minimum liquidity condition for collateral, settlements, and emergency redemption is established by the authorized body

Collateral for virtual assets is NOT pledge security or a pledge obligation

Tokenization allows digital representation of real assets issued as tokens on blockchain, providing ownership rights to physical and virtual assets in digital form

NFTs can certify rights to digital or physical objects and be used to confirm authenticity, ownership, and uniqueness

Unsecured Virtual Assets:

Are virtual assets for which there is no person(s) bearing obligations to each holder of such virtual assets

Do not certify rights, are not secured by any rights and obligations, or other objects of civil rights

Article 5: Features of Virtual Asset Circulation

Conditions for acquiring and transferring rights to virtual assets may be expressed in accordance with smart contracts, pre-established algorithms, and distributed ledger technology functions. All restrictions applicable to the circulation of civil law objects apply to secured virtual assets. If a virtual asset is secured by an object under arrest or withdrawn from civil circulation, alienation of such virtual asset is not permitted, and any agreement on the alienation of such virtual asset is invalid.

CHAPTER II: STATE REGULATION OF VIRTUAL ASSET ACTIVITIES

Article 6: Main Directions of State Policy

The main directions of state policy include:

State regulation of relations in the field of virtual assets Creating favorable conditions for virtual asset sector development Phased implementation of modern relationships using distributed ledger technology, blockchain, smart contracts, and similar technologies Ensuring transparency of state regulation Ensuring equality and comprehensive effective protection mechanisms for all participants Ensuring protection against unfair competition Training highly qualified personnel Conducting studies and research on implementing distributed ledger technology and blockchain in various industries Implementing appropriate supervisory methods Developing and strengthening international cooperation

Article 7: Basic Principles of State Regulation

Five Key Principles:

Expediency: Justified necessity of regulating virtual asset circulation to ensure technological development and risk prevention Adequacy: Proportionality of risks, forms, and levels of regulation considering all acceptable alternatives Balance: Ensuring balance of interests of virtual asset circulation participants in regulatory activities Predictability: Consistency of regulation, including plans for preparing draft regulatory legal acts, allowing participants to plan their activities Environmental Safety: Compliance with environmental protection requirements using environmentally clean, safe, and minimally hazardous technologies, including renewable energy sources

Article 8: Types of Regulated Activities

Three types of activities are recognized as regulated:

Mining Emission (issuance) and initial placement of virtual assets Activities of virtual asset service providers

Article 9-14: Regulatory Bodies and Their Competencies

Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan (Article 10):

Determines unified state policy

Approves procedures for organizing emission, initial placement, and circulation of virtual assets

Approves rules for state procurement of virtual assets

Establishes conditions for foreign issuers to issue virtual assets in Turkmenistan

Sets state fees for registration of emission and public placement

Central Bank of Turkmenistan (Authorized Body) (Article 11):

Implements state policy for virtual asset market development and functioning

Develops state programs for implementing distributed ledger technology

Conducts state registration of miners and issues registration certificates

Issues licenses to virtual asset service providers

Conducts state registration of emission and/or public placement of virtual assets

Maintains registry of virtual asset exchange operators

Applies enforcement measures against service providers for violations

Monitors and evaluates the effectiveness of virtual asset circulation

Ministry of Finance and Economics (Article 12):

Participates in implementing state policy

Controls compliance with anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing legislation

Develops state development program projects

Ministry of Communications (Article 12):

Ensures Internet access for persons engaged in virtual asset activities

Provides externally protected Internet network

Ministry of Energy (Article 12):

Determines tariff establishment procedures and rules for providing electricity to miners and service providers

Issues permits for connecting installations to energy systems

Determines possible installation placement sites

Controls electrical energy use in project development, construction, and operation

Other Central Executive Bodies (Article 13):

Participate in implementing unified state policy

Adopt regulatory legal acts in coordination with the authorized body

Interact on matters of ensuring virtual asset circulation

Local Executive Bodies (Article 14):

Ensure implementation of unified state policy

Facilitate virtual asset circulation in their territories

Support entities engaged in virtual asset activities

Article 15: Rights and Obligations of Legal Entities and Individuals

Rights:

Own, use, and dispose of virtual assets

Exchange virtual assets for other types of virtual assets

Acquire or sell virtual assets in accordance with established procedures

Engage in mining

Conduct other activities using virtual assets

Legal entities may issue and place their own virtual assets in Turkmenistan and abroad

Obligations:

Comply with Turkmenistan legislation on virtual assets

Provide information and reports on virtual asset transactions within established deadlines and procedures

CHAPTER III: MINING OPERATIONS

Article 16: Mining

Mining is carried out in the form of private and industrial mining Private mining is conducted by individual entrepreneurs (residents and/or non-residents) Industrial mining is conducted by legal entities (residents and/or non-residents) Covert mining is PROHIBITED in Turkmenistan

Article 17: Electronic Registry of Miners

The Electronic Registry of Miners is an information system (resource, hardware and software of the authorized body) for remote registration and providing registration certificates to miners, integrated with the State Services Portal.

Main Objectives:

Maintaining records and creating a unified database of miners operating in Turkmenistan

Providing remote registration capability

Ensuring transparency, controllability, and increased energy efficiency in mining

Providing favorable conditions for miners

Studying and preparing analytical and statistical materials

Article 18: Miner Registration

Registration Requirements:

Persons engaged in mining MUST undergo state registration Registration is conducted EXCLUSIVELY in electronic form via the Internet with remote registration capability Registration certificate (with QR code) is issued electronically Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs may begin mining from the day of receiving the registration certificate Registration certificate is issued with UNLIMITED validity period

Requirements and Conditions for Obtaining Registration Certificate:

Mandatory registration with all necessary information specified by the Cabinet of Ministers Payment of registration fee Ownership of mining equipment Possession of an active virtual asset wallet for crediting virtual assets obtained from mining Ensuring technical serviceability and proper quality of electrical supply system with fire, sanitary, and technical safety requirements Non-engagement in covert mining Providing information related to mining or virtual asset circulation free of charge within established deadlines upon request by the authorized body

Article 19: Joint Mining Activities – Mining Pools

Miners may organize mining pool activities for joint operations Mining pool organizers may be legal entities or individual entrepreneurs registered in Turkmenistan Mining pool organizers provide services to combine the capabilities of several technical and hardware devices used by mining pool participants to acquire virtual assets and distribute mined virtual assets among participants Legal entities organizing mining pools may also be virtual asset service providers Mining pool organizers must register and comply with requirements defined in Article 18 The authorized body supervises compliance with these requirements

CHAPTER IV: EMISSION AND PUBLIC PLACEMENT OF VIRTUAL ASSETS

Article 20: Emission and Public Placement

Purposes:

Attracting investments and borrowed funds Ensuring accounting, exchange, and certification of ownership rights to property

The procedure for organizing and conducting emission, initial placement, and circulation of virtual assets is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Article 21: State Registration

Emission and/or public placement of virtual assets by issuers is subject to state registration by the authorized body.

Article 22: Grounds for Refusal of Registration

Registration may be refused if:

Documents presented for registration and information contained therein do not comply with Turkmenistan legislation The issuer fails to comply with the adopted decision on virtual asset emission State fees and/or payments required by legislation are not paid

Article 23: Suspension, Cancellation, or Invalidation of Emission

Emission and/or public placement may be:

Suspended by the authorized body upon discovery of violations of legislation requirements or false data in published information until violations are eliminated Deemed Failed by the authorized body if the issuer fails to eliminate violations that led to suspension Declared Invalid upon corresponding court decision

Consequences:

All virtual assets of the issue must be withdrawn from circulation

Funds received by the issuer from placing virtual assets declared failed or invalid must be returned to their owners

Costs related to declaring emission failed or invalid are borne by the issuer

The issuer may appeal to court if disagreeing with suspension, cancellation, or invalidation decisions

Article 24: State Fees and Payments

State fees for registration of emission and/or public placement are collected in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation The amount, collection procedure, and payment of state fees are established by the Cabinet of Ministers Services for emission and/or public placement are provided on a paid basis in the procedure established by the authorized body

Article 25: Unified State Registry of Virtual Asset Emission

The Unified State Registry must contain information about:

Issuer name

Quantity and nominal value (as of registration date) of virtual assets

Other information in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation

The procedure for maintaining the registry is established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Article 26: Virtual Asset Wallet

Virtual asset wallets are created to enable storage and transactions with virtual assets Wallets are opened by virtual asset exchange operators after completing identification and verification procedures in accordance with the Law “On Counteracting Legalization of Proceeds from Crime, Terrorism Financing, and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction”

CHAPTER V: VIRTUAL ASSET SERVICE PROVIDERS AND CRYPTO EXCHANGES

Article 27: Virtual Asset Service Providers

Definition: Legal entities registered in Turkmenistan, operating under a license and providing services related to virtual assets.

Who CANNOT Be Founders, Participants (Shareholders), or Officials:

Individuals permanently residing in offshore zones and/or legal entities (non-residents) registered in such zones Individuals and legal entities having accounts in banks located in offshore zones Legal entities whose participant (shareholder) is an individual permanently residing in an offshore zone Political parties, trade unions, and other public associations Legal and natural persons included in the list of persons with information about involvement in terrorism, terrorism financing, and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction Legal and natural persons about whom negative information exists based on data from state bodies combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction Persons with outstanding or unremoved criminal records, including in other states Persons with unfulfilled court decisions on payment of financial obligations Other persons established by Turkmenistan legislation

Article 28: Authorized Capital

The size of the authorized capital of virtual asset service providers is established in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation.

Article 29: Services Related to Virtual Assets

Five Types of Services:

1. Purchase, Sale and/or Exchange of Virtual Assets

Activities involving buying, selling, and exchanging virtual assets

2. Exchange Between Virtual Assets

Exchanging one or several types of virtual assets for other types

3. Transfer of Virtual Assets

Transferring virtual assets on behalf of and in the interests of the client by the service provider itself or through another provider

4. Storage, Management, and Control of Virtual Assets

Responsible storage and/or management of virtual assets or instruments allowing control of virtual assets

Must ensure safety of virtual assets and/or control instruments with the ability to independently move virtual assets in the interests of and on behalf of third parties

Service provider moves virtual assets only when such management or movement is carried out in accordance with the virtual asset owner’s instructions

Providers offering storage services MUST ensure client funds are stored on electronic media not connected to the Internet (cold wallets) in the procedure established by the authorized body

5. Financial Services Related to Placement and/or Sale of Virtual Assets

Providing and/or participating in providing financial services related to initial placement and/or sale of virtual assets by the issuer

Service provider may conclude transactions regarding placement or sale of virtual assets on behalf of, at the expense of, and in the interests of the issuer

Article 30: Virtual Asset Exchange Operator

A legal entity registered in Turkmenistan, operating under a license issued by the authorized body and entered in the registry of virtual asset exchange operators Founders or participants (shareholders) may be legal entities and individuals (residents and/or non-residents) Operators provide services specified in paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 29 through specialized platforms The authorized body conducts state registration of operators and maintains their registry The procedure for operator activities and registry maintenance is established by the Cabinet of Ministers

Article 31: Procedure and Requirements for Providing Services

Key Provisions:

Services related to virtual assets are provided EXCLUSIVELY on specialized platforms Services are provided by virtual asset service providers based on licenses issued by the authorized body Service providers may provide one or several services specified in Article 29, except for conditions and limitations provided To expand the range of services, providers may engage other providers as agents For risk assessment and regulatory compliance, providers create digital client profiles including information about the client, fund transfers (transactions), and other indicators for monitoring activities and preventing undesirable operations Credit institutions of Turkmenistan (except virtual asset exchange operators) are PROHIBITED from providing services specified in paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 29 The procedure and requirements for credit institutions to provide services specified in paragraphs 3, 4, and 5 of Article 29 are determined by acts of the Central Bank The procedure and requirements for legal entities (not credit institutions) to provide services specified in Article 29 are determined by the authorized body Protection of specialized platforms and personal data stored on them is carried out in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation on information and cybersecurity

Article 32: Distributed Data Ledger

Created by the authorized body and also by other virtual asset service providers based on permission from the authorized body Created as a system where information is stored on multiple network nodes and/or computing devices (not on a central server) to ensure security, transparency, and impossibility of data forgery

Article 33: Crypto Exchange Activities

Crypto exchanges operate as legal entities in organizational-legal forms (except enterprises of public organizations) determined by Turkmenistan legislation Crypto exchanges may provide services related to virtual assets specified in Article 29 as virtual asset service providers As service providers, crypto exchanges MUST ensure protection of personal information and virtual assets of their clients The procedure for creation, functioning, and reporting of crypto exchanges is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with this Law

Article 34: Licensing

Licensing of virtual asset service provider activities is carried out in accordance with Turkmenistan legislation on licensing certain types of activities.

Article 35: Enforcement Measures Against Service Providers

Objectives:

Operational response to risks in service provider activities

Protection of interests and rights of clients and other consumers

Grounds for Application: Violations of norms and requirements established by this Law

Types of Enforcement Measures:

Prescription (directive orders) Imposing fines on service providers and their officials Restrictions on providing certain types of services related to virtual assets Suspension of license Revocation of license

The Authorized Body Applies Measures in Cases of:

Violation of Turkmenistan legislation when conducting virtual asset service provider activities Obstruction of supervision and inspection activities conducted by the authorized body Actions or inaction of service providers that threaten the rights and legitimate interests of clients and other consumers Actions or inaction of officials of service providers that entail violation of Turkmenistan legislation, suspension and/or revocation of license, forced liquidation, or bankruptcy of the service provider Failure to provide or provision of untimely, inaccurate, incomplete reporting and/or other information in the established procedure to the authorized body

Article 36: Anti-Money Laundering Measures

Miners and virtual asset service providers MUST take measures to counter legalization of proceeds from crime, terrorism financing, and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and implement requirements of Turkmenistan legislation in this area.

CHAPTER VI: ADVERTISING IN THE VIRTUAL ASSET SPHERE

Article 37: Requirements for Advertising

Mandatory Compliance: Persons engaged in virtual asset activities must comply with advertising requirements for virtual assets and their activities as provided by Turkmenistan legislation.

Advertising Requirements:

Advertising about virtual assets placed (distributed) both in Turkmenistan and abroad (including involving third parties) MUST:

Contain warnings about participation risks Contain information about potential risks in operations related to virtual assets, including: Complete loss of funds and other civil law objects transferred in exchange for virtual assets, including due to volatility of virtual asset value

Technical failures (errors)

Commission of unlawful acts, including theft

Lack of state backing for virtual assets

That virtual assets are NOT a means of payment in Turkmenistan If advertising includes an offer, it must provide all conditions of the proposed contract and description of actions for accepting the offer If advertising describes past indicators, modeled indicators, and indicators that may occur in the future, consumers must be specifically explained the essence of such indicators and the probabilistic nature of conclusions made based on them, in compliance with Turkmenistan advertising legislation General advertising requirements are implemented in accordance with Turkmenistan advertising legislation

Article 38: Advertising Restrictions

Advertising of Virtual Assets MUST NOT Contain:

Promises or guarantees about the effectiveness (profitability) of activities related to using virtual assets, except for cases of indicating information about activity effectiveness for the preceding period confirmed by an audit organization Information about luxury items, bonuses, and discounts Information about conducting transactions with virtual assets as an easy way to get rich Claims about the significance of activities related to using virtual assets for achieving professional or personal success Images of minors Statements condemning non-participation in activities related to using virtual assets

CHAPTER VII: VIOLATIONS IN THE VIRTUAL ASSET SPHERE

Article 39: Types of Violations

Violations include:

Conducting activities without a license or certificate in the virtual asset sphere Conducting activities without complying with licensing and permit requirements and conditions provided by Turkmenistan legislation Conducting covert mining Non-compliance with virtual asset advertising requirements Other violations established by Turkmenistan legislation

Article 40: Liability for Violations

Violation of this Law entails liability established by Turkmenistan legislation.

CHAPTER VIII: FINAL PROVISIONS

Article 41: Limitations in the Virtual Asset Sphere

Important State Protections and Restrictions:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan is NOT liable in case of depreciation or loss of virtual assets and does not compensate their value The state does NOT answer for obligations of virtual asset service providers Naming Restrictions: Persons engaged in mining, emission, initial placement of virtual assets, and virtual asset service providers are PROHIBITED from using in their names or symbols the words “state,” “Turkmenistan,” “Turkmen,” “Turkmenistani,” “national” in full or abbreviated form, in any language and any combination, including using both lowercase and uppercase letters or their combinations Terminology Restrictions: Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, except those engaged in mining, emission, initial placement of virtual assets, and virtual asset service providers, are PROHIBITED from using in their names and advertising campaigns the words and/or phrases “virtual asset,” “cryptocurrency,” “digital asset”

Article 42: Dispute Resolution

Disputes arising in the virtual asset sphere are resolved in the procedure established by Turkmenistan legislation.

Article 43: Entry into Force

This Law enters into force on January 1, 2026.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Comprehensive Framework: Turkmenistan has created one of the most detailed regulatory frameworks for virtual assets in Central Asia, covering mining, issuance, trading, and service provision. Licensing Regime: All major activities (mining, service provision, exchanges) require registration or licensing through the Central Bank. No Legal Tender Status: Virtual assets are recognized as objects of civil rights but explicitly are NOT legal tender in Turkmenistan. Strict AML/KYC: Anonymous wallets and transactions are prohibited; all participants must be identifiable in accordance with anti-money laundering standards. Consumer Protection Focus: Extensive advertising restrictions, mandatory risk disclosures, and prohibitions on misleading claims demonstrate strong consumer protection orientation. Environmental Considerations: Unique among crypto regulations, the law explicitly includes environmental safety as a core principle of state regulation. State Oversight: The Central Bank (authorized body) has comprehensive regulatory and supervisory powers over the entire virtual asset ecosystem. Cold Storage Requirement: Service providers must store client funds on devices not connected to the Internet. Enforcement Mechanisms: Clear enforcement measures ranging from prescriptions to license revocation ensure regulatory compliance. International Alignment: The law aligns with international standards (FATF) while adapting them to Turkmenistan’s specific context and economic development goals.

/// nCa, 5 December 2025