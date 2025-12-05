Central Asia’s Voice in the UN: Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Turkmenistan Holds Briefing on His Country’s Candidacy for UN Security Council

Elvira Kadyrova

As part of diplomatic efforts aimed at gaining international support, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan, Azizbek Madmarov, held a briefing in Ashgabat dedicated to Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 period.

The event was attended by heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of Turkmen and foreign media.

Ambassador Madmarov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s role in advancing the regional and global agenda, highlighting Central Asia’s growing stability and commitment to international cooperation. “In 2017, Kyrgyzstan put forward its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027–2028,” Madmarov stated, – “The elections will take place during the UN General Assembly in June 2026. Kyrgyzstan will represent the regional agenda in the Security Council.”

The ambassador praised recent achievements in Central Asia in the field of peaceful development, pointing to significant progress in resolving longstanding border issues between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

“The region has demonstrated a commitment to a peaceful constructive approach in resolving disputes, conducting negotiations, which reflects the aspiration of the region’s states for sustainable cooperation based on mutual respect and responsibility,” the diplomat said.

Emphasizing the need for more equitable and equal representation in the UN Council, Madmarov noted: “Our region advocates for the reform of the UN Security Council. Today, more than 60 states, including Kyrgyzstan, have never been part of the council, while individual countries have been elected there multiple times.”

“Developing countries are still insufficiently represented in the Security Council. We are convinced that expanding the participation of African, Asian, and Latin American countries will make the decision-making process more inclusive, reflecting the interests of the entire international community”, he added.

Kyrgyzstan also expressed strong support for Africa’s inclusion in permanent UNSC membership, considering the continent’s population of 1.5 billion people.

Addressing global challenges, the ambassador drew attention to climate change, including droughts, glacier melting, and biodiversity loss, which particularly affect mountainous countries like Kyrgyzstan.

“As a mountainous country, Kyrgyzstan is especially vulnerable to these processes and intends to focus the Security Council’s attention on issues of climate security and ecosystem preservation,” he explained.

Despite being landlocked, Kyrgyzstan actively participates in international environmental initiatives, having recently ratified an agreement on marine biodiversity. Madmarov noted the interconnectedness of natural systems, where rivers originating in mountains support coastal marine ecosystems.

On issues of disarmament and non-proliferation, the Ambassador reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitments. “Kyrgyzstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation,” he said. The country recently signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and continues to support global efforts in disarmament.

The briefing also highlighted Central Asia’s potential in the work of the UNSC, where Madmarov mentioned a recent address from the region’s heads of state. Adopted at the 7th Consultative Meeting in Tashkent, the address urges all UN member states to support Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy.

Key points of the address include the region’s commitment to principles of peace, stability, and respect for international law, including the UN Charter; responsible participation in global initiatives; successful resolution of border issues; and a collective aspiration to strengthen international peace and stability.

“Central Asia is ready to continue actively working with the international community to build a peaceful future for all peoples,” emphasized the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador.

The briefing demonstrated Kyrgyzstan’s strategic efforts to amplify Central Asia’s voice on the global stage amid ongoing discussions on UN reforms and pressing transnational issues such as climate and security. As the 2026 elections approach, Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy positions the region as an active player in multilateral diplomacy. ///nCa, 5 December 2025.

Here are some photos from the briefing: